The Big Picture Sam Worthington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw join the Fuze cast, an upcoming heist thriller.

The cast includes Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Fuze comes from director David Mackenzie and writer Ben Hopkins.

Sam Worthington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have found their next project. According to Variety, the performers have joined the cast of Fuze. The next movie by David Mackenzie will be a thrilling story centered around an old bomb from World War II being found in the middle of London. Considering how devastating a potential detonation would be, the city will need to be evacuated, while a brave group of people figure out a way of removing the device safely. The screenplay for Fuze was written by Ben Hopkins, who worked on Inside and In Search of Monsters before diving deep into the upcoming story.

Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been previously cast in Fuze, as the project continues to assemble an impressive amount of talented performers. Variety has also confirmed that principal photography for the project has already begun. A release date hasn't been set for the movie, but the project has already found a distributor for both the United Kingdom and Ireland. Details regarding the characters of Fuze haven't been revealed yet, with Mackenzie keeping every performer's role under wraps. Time will tell if the group will be able to save London in time, or even if some of them could be actively working to activate the bomb.

Sam Worthington continues to solidify his legacy with his role as Jake Sully. The protagonist of the Avatar film series recently returned in Avatar: The Way of Water. Almost fifteen years after the character was introduced to audiences from around the world, the studio is hard at work on the third installment of Pandora's story. The untitled sequel is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 19, 2025. While Worthington was busy in Pandora, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's fame grew exponentially when she starred as Ravonna Renslayer in the Loki television series.

The Talented Cast of 'Fuze'

Back when Fuze was first announced, only Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James had been confirmed to star in the project. Taylor-Johnson is ready to join the franchise that began with Venom as Kraven the Hunter, an unpredictable mercenary that stops at nothing to beat his prey. And after a decade of being introduced to the world as Four in the Divergent film series, Theo James will be seen in the supernatural horror story titled The Monkey. Fuze will definitely allow its cast to bring the best of their talents. Considering the unique premise of Mackenzie's next project, there's no denying that the character dynamics between these performers will be more unpredictable than the bomb buried in the ground.

A release date hasn't been set for Fuze. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.