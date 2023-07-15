Enormous tension derailed an unforgettable installment of Podcast: The Ride entitled “Dinosaur.” Here, the hosts of this podcast, Scott Gairdner, Mike Carlson, and Jason Sheridan are firmly divided over whether or not the baby version of Dinosaur protagonist Aladar is cute. Gairdner holds firm in saying this critter isn’t, while the other two men insist that this prehistoric youngster is “a little cutie.” As Gairden claims that Carlson is merely holding that opinion on baby Aladar to be a contrarian, Carlson posits that he doesn’t think all big-screen creatures are cute. His go-to example to prove this? “I didn’t like Fuzzbucket,” Carlson proclaims.

Understandably, many listeners, if they can tear themselves away from their laughter, will find themselves puzzled. What on Earth is Fuzzbucket? As the trio proceeds to explain, it’s a TV movie these podcast hosts explored on another episode centered on a deeply unpleasant alien brought to life by the visual effects magic of puppetry. Considering Mike Carlson has publicly expressed fondness for creatures like baby Aladar or the baby version of The Grinch, there must be something truly repellant about Fuzzbucket to earn his ire. Believe it or not, though, this knock-off of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Alf is even more bizarre and ill-conceived than that title would have you believe.

RELATED: The 12 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

What Is 'Fuzzbucket' About?

Image via Disney

Back in the day, TV movies were a common sight on the major broadcast networks. The 1980s were the last golden era for the broadcast networks holding a monopoly over the mainstream TV movie, as HBO, Showtime, TNT, and other cable networks would get in the racket in the 1990s. Back in the era of leg-warmers, though, ABC, CBS, and NBC were constantly delivering big TV movies that garnered sold viewership. Disney had a long history of providing projects to these networks dating back to the days of lengthy two-part Disneyland or Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color episodes like Escapade in Florence or Johnny Shiloh. Walt Disney may have been long gone by the 1980s, but Disney as a company was still in the business of providing TV movies.

Many of the 1980s TV movie projects from this era were made in the mold of classic Disney pictures of earlier decades. A 1986 title by the name of The Richest Cat in the World, for instance, fit right in with classic live-action Disney family movies like That Darn Cat. Meanwhile, the 1985 feature Lots of Luck saw Annette Funicello reuniting with the Disney company for the first time in decades. Trading in familiar imagery and stories made these TV movies seem extra appealing and easily understandable to channel-surfing viewers. If you could remember a classic Disney movie from the 60s or 70s, you were bound to understand what this new TV movie would provide.

Fuzzbucket, on the other hand, was a bit of an anomaly in this regard. It was still derivative of other pieces of pop culture, but it opted to mimic entities made outside of the Disney company. This TV movie concerned an invisible critter by the name of Fuzzbucket who decides to help a 12-year-old boy named Mikey (Chris Hebert) in his everyday struggles. The fact that nobody else can see this critter leads to inevitable trouble and tension. The bond between a young boy and a strange creature was reminiscent of E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial while there were also heavy shades of Alf in this particular installment of The Magical World of Disney program. Disney didn’t have either E.T. or Alf in its library, but on paper, Fuzzbucket was supposed to provide a substitute for both characters in one fell swoop.

Why Does 'Fuzzbucket' Look Like That?

Image via Disney

Character designs are an incredibly important thing. Take E.T. This creature was so ugly and unusual looking that he felt like something that could only come from the farthest reaches of the cosmos. E.T.’s appearance was so committed to being odd that it looped back around to being endearing again. It wasn’t trying to be “cuddly,” which, paradoxically, made it more likable. Alf, meanwhile, was a more traditional approach to make a toyetic alien thanks to his furry and likable appearance. Nobody would have nightmares from Alf, but the vivid personality communicated by the puppetry used to realize the character went a long way towards making him enjoyable to look at. Plus, the decision to give him black dots for eyes allowed audiences to interpret so much into the amusingly blank expressions of this cosmic slacker.

Compare these two to Fuzzbucket, who's already a poor knock-off of E.T. and Alf by looking too human. While the body of this character is meant to evoke a possum or rat, it's clearly just an adult human, which immediately creates a sense of dissonance. E.T. and Alf look like enjoyable inhuman creations. Fuzzbucket looks like a person in a grubby possum costume. Making him a furry creature evoking recognizable woodland critters is also a problem since it makes Fuzzbucket look too much like other famous pop culture animals. E.T. looked like nothing else in the pop culture landscape. Alf was clearly modeled after some animals (namely pigs with that snout) but was distinctive-enough looking to register as something idiosyncratic visually. Fuzzbucket's appearance just reminded viewers of past fantasy creations.

Meanwhile, as seen in this collection of clips from the TV movie, the lip-syncing on Fuzzbucket’s tin-eared dialogue was often comically off. This provided constant reminders to audiences that they were watching a piece of visual effects hardware, not a fantastical critter. E.T.’s visual effects were so convincing that it got audiences emotionally enamored with a creature Spielberg would later comically describe as being made out of “play-doh and chicken wire.” Alf’s visual effects were more crude, but the endearing puppetry made the character somebody audiences wanted to hang out with on a weekly basis. Fuzzbucket’s ambitions far exceeded the budget of a TV movie, leaving its titular character a half-hearted concoction bound to inspire nightmares and mocking laughter rather than a passionate connection with the viewer.

It truly cannot be hammered home how important character design is, especially when it comes to material aimed at younger audiences. There’s a reason the Transformers still appeal to youngsters all over the world, while the GoBots are gathering dust on a clearance rack somewhere. Fuzzbucket as a TV movie was trying so hard to emulate two very popular properties of the 1980s, but it didn’t understand the essentiality of this element. In the process, it doomed itself to obscurity and failure from the start. It isn’t enough to pair up a kid with a wacky puppet creature and expect all the E.T./Alf money to pour in. The finer nuances of character designs helped those two cosmic figures become icons people can still recognize today. Fuzzbucket, meanwhile, languishes in obscurity.

What Else Went Haywire With 'Fuzzbucket'?

Image via Disney

Of course, the critically derided elements of Fuzzbucket aren’t just limited to the fact that its titular creature looks like a being a Hunter S. Thompson character would see on a drug trip. Some of the dialogue, namely an inexplicable insult tied to "a padded bra," feels like it’s trying way too hard to be “not your grandma’s live-action Disney film.” The mythology of the feature is also way too convoluted for its own good. Fuzzbucket is established as an invisible longtime friend to human protagonist Michael that audiences initially think is "an imaginary friend." A potion later makes him visible, which is reasonable, but later on, the world of the movie expands to reveal that there's a whole species of Fuzzbucket critters out there in the woods.

This opens up endless questions about the mechanics of this critter while also further demonstrating that writer/director Mick Garris doesn't really understand the appeal of the pop culture properties he's ripping off. E.T. and Alf were so special to audiences and interesting because they were aberrations on Earth. They were the only ones of their kind, making them instantly endearing fish-out-of-water underdogs. Plus, their stories felt urgently idiosyncratic given that there weren’t any other beings like them on this planet. Making Fuzzbucket the member of a larger species of fantasy creatures just chilling out somewhere on planet Earth dilutes the uniqueness of this creation. Once again, we see how Fuzzbucket as a movie is aware that E.T. and Alf are popular but not why they’re popular in the first place.

In the end, Fuzzbucket languished in obscurity shortly after its release. The only truly meaningful thing it left behind is an intro filmed for its original television premiere in which Fuzzbucket himself interacts with Mickey Mouse and former Walt Disney Company chairman Michael Eisner. Despite Fuzzbucket becoming a forgotten TV movie, some of its creative participants did go on to more notable work. Most impressively, Garris would quickly leave the world of Fuzzbucket behind and cement his status as a tremendously impactful figure in the world of horror-themed entertainment. In addition to being one of the screenwriters and executive producers of the Disney hit Hocus Pocus, he also directed the 1994 miniseries adaptation of The Stand, an episode of Tales from the Crypt, and was a pivotal creative figure on the original version of Amazing Stories.

Meanwhile, Disney would continue producing movies ranging from a Shaggy Dog remake to the Encino Man sequel Encino Woman for the major broadcast networks into the 1990s. By the end of that decade, though, the studio largely shifted over to making TV movies for the Disney Channel. This was the decade where HBO, TNT, and Showtime came into their own as ideal homes for TV movies and even Disney wasn’t about to miss out on the cable television revolution. Here on the Disney Channel, a new kind of small-screen programming emphasizing the exploits of teenagers would become a priority, not knock-offs of E.T. and Alf. The days of Fuzzbucket were officially a forgotten memory.