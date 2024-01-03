Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau was an influential German director active between 1919 and 1931. He was a pioneer of the silent era and a central figure of German Expressionist cinema. This was a movement that aimed to capture inner emotional reality rather than the external world. These filmmakers tended to use exaggerated sets, meticulous mise-en-scene, unexpected camera angles, and striking imagery, usually characterized by high contrasts of light and shadow.

Most movies from the 1910s and '20s are challenging to watch now. They feel like alien artifacts, totally inaccessible to modern viewers. But Murnau's best movies feel surprisingly modern. Films like Nosferatu and Sunrise are particularly impressive in this regard. Unfortunately, many of Murnau's movies are now lost or exist only in fragments. However, the ones that survive are worth checking out for those curious about film history.

10 'Journey into the Night' (1921)

IMDb: 6.2/10

"He is blinded, again!" Journey into the Night is the earliest surviving Murnau film. It's a drama about a tangle of broken relationships. The main character is respected physician Dr. Eigil Börne (Olaf Fønss), who is engaged to Hélène (Erna Morena). Soon, he falls for a cabaret dancer named Lily (Gudrun Bruun-Stefenssen) and breaks off the engagement. However, Lily then begins an affair of her own with a painter who is losing his vision. She begs Börne to restore her lover's sight, but he says he'll only do so if she ends the affair.

These events place a strain on Börne and he slowly loses his mind. Murnau employs expressionist aesthetics to convey the protagonist's descent into madness, using distorted visuals and symbolism to create a harrowing atmosphere. The nature imagery, including roiling waves and thunderstorms, is especially well done for the time. In this regard, the film's visual techniques foreshadow Murnau's more ambitious later projects.

9 'Phantom' (1922)

IMDb: 6.7/10

This morality tale centers on Lorenz Lubota (Alfred Abel), a clerk in a small office who harbors grandiose ambitions of becoming a poet. One day, he is knocked to the ground by a woman (Lya De Putti) driving two white horses. He emerges unscathed, but he becomes obsessed with the mysterious driver, who is named Veronika. This infatuation starts to destabilize his life. His boss accuses him of stalking Veronika, and he loses his job. Unable to get hold of Veronika, Lorenz begins courting a woman who looks just like her (played by the same actress).

Phantom is a psychological drama. The plot doesn't sound like anything special, and it's probably overlong, but as usual, Murnau tells this story with stylistic flourishes. The lighting is especially good and gives the whole thing a painterly quality. He also plays around with color tinting. Lively scenes are tinged with red and orange, while Lorenz's more somber moments are tinted blue.

8 'The Burning Soil' (1922)

IMDb: 6.9/10

"I have sinned against you because I wanted to be superior to you." This drama concerns the struggle for control of a plot of land that holds rich oil reserves. The place is known as Devil's Field since someone once died there in a mysterious explosion. Currently, it belongs to Count von Rudenburg (Eduard von Winterstein), who is attempting to access the oil. After the Count dies and leaves the property to his second wife Helga (Stella Arbenina), the Count's ambitious assistant Johannes (Vladimir Gajdarov) begins scheming to get his hands on the valuable resource.

The Burning Soil was another Murnau movie that was long thought lost until a surviving print of it surfaced in 1978. It explores interesting ideas around greed as well as tradition versus modernity, and the natural world versus industrialization. The landscape imagery is striking, and it features some confident and, for its time, experimental editing, like the intercutting of simultaneous scenes.

7 'Tartuffe' (1925)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Tartuffe, based on a play from the 1600s, is one of Murnau's rare comedies. Murnau gets a little meta, presenting the story of the play in the form of a film-within-a-film. In the 'real world', a grandson (André Mattoni) shows his elderly grandfather the film Tartuffe, hoping that this will subtly warn him that he is being tricked by his housekeeper. The film-within-a-film follows the wealthy Orgon (Hermann Picha) who falls under the influence of the cunning and fraudulent Tartuffe (Emil Jannings). Tartuffe manipulates Orgon into giving him control over his fortune and even schemes to marry Orgon's daughter. In a parallel to the grandfather's situation, everyone but Orgon can see through Tartuffe's deception.

Structurally, Tartuffe is surprisingly clever (even if the experiment does not always succeed). It also stands out by being humorous and cheerful rather than dramatic and dour, as with most of Murnau's works. The movie is now generally considered to be an underrated entry in his filmography, receiving particular praise for its mise-en-scene.

6 'Tabu: A Story of the South Seas' (1931)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Murnau's final film, Tabu: A Story of the South Seas is a docufiction collaboration with Robert J. Flaherty, director of Nanook of the North. It's divided into two segments. The first follows The Boy (Matahi) and The Girl (Anne Chevalier), two young lovers who live on a South Seas island. However, they are forced to flee after The Girl is selected to be a priestess to the gods and is thus prohibited from having human relationships. The second chapter concerns their fresh start on a colonized island, where they struggle to adapt to life under French rule.

Visually, Tabu is much more stripped down than most of Murnau's projects. He gets back to basics, eschewing elaborate lighting for simple setups and meticulous composition. The imagery was widely praised and won cinematographer Floyd Crosby an Oscar. The movie is also philosophically rich, commenting on the restrictive social systems. Fundamentally, it's about whether love can survive such challenges.

5 'City Girl' (1930)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Young farmer Lem Tustine (Charles Farrell) is sent to the city by his father to sell the family's wheat crop. However, due to falling prices, he isn't able to sell it for as much as his father demanded. While in the city, he meets and falls in love with a waitress named Kate (Mary Duncan). They are married and Kate moves into their household, but Lem's father is angry about the wheat sale and views Kate with suspicion. The situation grows even more complicated when a farmhand named Mac (Richard Alexander) comes to work in the wheat field and tries to woo Kate himself.

This is one of Murnau's most lyrical films, painting a poignant picture of the American heartland. He delves into urban and rural divides, as well as themes of love and the struggle to get by. Confidently made, City Girl would go on to inspire Terence Malick's masterful romantic drama Days of Heaven.

4 'Nosferatu' (1922)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Hands down Murnau's most famous film, the silent horror Nosferatu has rightfully earned its place in cinema history. It's essentially an unathorized retelling of Dracula, with the fantastic Max Schreck playing the role of the bloodsucking Count Orlok. Estate agent Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) is sent to Orlok's manor to discuss his plans to buy a house, but he soon finds himself entangled in the vampire's dark schemes. In contrast to the suave and handsome Count in many Dracula movies, Orlok is beastly and menacing, with long hooked fingers and dead eyes.

Murnau does an amazing job of conjuring up an eerie, Gothic mood, and many of the shots here are genuinely unsettling. One particular image of Orlok's shadow ascending a staircase has become iconic. More than that, Nosferatu also established several vampire tropes that would become widespread, such as the idea that sunlight is deadly to the creatures. With Robert Eggers's remake on the horizon, now is as good a time as any to explore or revisit this seminal horror classic.

Nosferatu (1922)

3 'The Last Laugh' (1924)

IMDb: 8.0/10

Emil Jannings stars here as a proud and dedicated hotel doorman who takes immense pride in his uniform and the respect it commands. However, when he is demoted to the position of a washroom attendant, he experiences a profound fall from grace, leading to a devastating impact on his sense of self-worth. Most of those around him now look at him with disdain. Nevertheless, this may not be the end for the doorman, after he learns that he may have inherited a fortune.

At the time, most silent films used title cards between shots that conveyed spoken dialogue. However, The Last Laugh abandons that practice and attempts to convey all of its meaning through visuals alone. It's a testament to Murnau's skill with images that he mostly succeeds. Rich production design and set decorating also help to establish a sense of place. The film's devotees include Alfred Hitchcock, who called it "almost perfect".

The Last Laugh (1924)

2 'Faust' (1926)

IMDb: 8.1/10

"Do you want the Emperor's crown?" Here, Murnau presents his take on the classic German legend, owing much to Goethe's famous play. The film recounts the iconic tale of the alchemist Faust (Gösta Ekman), a scholar disillusioned with life's limitations who makes a pact with the devil, Mephistopheles (Emil Jannings), in exchange for youth, unlimited knowledge, and worldly pleasures. As Faust's life transforms, he experiences love, loss, and moral dilemmas that test the boundaries of his soul. The demon, of course, has his own designs.

Faust was a box office flop and drew negative reviews on release, but is now highly regarded as a cornerstone of German Expressionist cinema. Aesthetically, Murnau pursues a maximalist vision owing much to classic paintings. He plays with light and shadows, resulting in some intense and memorable scenes. The special effects are also interesting (if quite dated), like when Faust tries to burn his books, and one of them opens by itself, animated by dark powers.

1 'Sunrise' (1927)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans revolves around a Man (George O'Brien), who falls under the spell of a seductive Woman from the City (Margaret Livingston). She convinces the Man to murder his wife (Janet Gaynor) by drowning her. The Man arranges for him and his wife to take a boat ride, during which he plans to commit the crime, but his conscience and remorse threaten to get in the way of his deadly schemes.

The performances are great. O'Brien is convincing as a man overcome by guilt. The real highlight, however, is Gaynor, who actually won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Actress for her effects. Visually, this is far and away Murnau's most accomplished work. He flexes his skill with a highly mobile camera, superimposed images, and simple but powerful effects, like using a black cloth to hide parts of a shot so that it can be replaced with another. The cinematography by Charles Rosher and Karl Struss was groundbreaking, innovating with tracking shots and forced perspective. For these reasons, Sunrise continues to be held in regard and is often ranked among the greatest films of all time.

