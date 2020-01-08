Fast-Moving “FX on Hulu” Teaser Has First Look at Chris Rock in ‘Fargo’

0

In our era of Peak TV, basic cable FX has combatted all the streaming services with continually, consistently engaging and interesting programs. Heck, they helped establish the aesthetics and trends of Peak TV. Heck, their friggin’ CEO John Landgraf invented the phrase! And now, as they plan on teaming up with one of their rival streaming services in March, they look to keep cutting through the clutter with a jam-packed look at some of the dopest new programs and returning favorites in a new trailer. FX is coming to Hulu — and they’ve got a ton of reasons to keep you watching.

Fargo is coming back for season four, and it’s bringing Chris Rock along for the ride. We only see him briefly, but hearing him spit out a hard boiled Noah Hawley line like “We’re the future. They just don’t know it yet,” gives me damn goose pimples. We also caught a first glimpse of Cate Blanchett in the upcoming Mrs. America series, about Phyllis Schlafly‘s counterintuitive attempts to block the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s (alongside an incredible supporting cast including Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tracey Ullman, Elizabeth Banks, and Niecy Nash).

Additionally, we can see Donald Glover‘s face promising new Atlanta, Zach Galifianakis‘ face promising new Baskets, Pamela Adlon‘s face promising new Better Things, and Lil Dicky‘s face promising a new series based on the eclectic comedy-rapper’s life. And centering the spot with its Nick Offerman-intoned voiceover and thumbnail choice is Devs, the upcoming Alex Garland tech-sci-fi-mystery drama about a mysterious quantum computing company that may have something to do with Sonoya Mizuno‘s missing boyfriend. The show, like many FX shows, boasts a unique visual style and a game cast ready to give their creator’s vision everything. In other words — you’ve got a lot of TV to add to your peaks.

Check out the FX on Hulu trailer below, and see what new show glimpses you can spot that we missed. For more on the network, here’s our intel on their upcoming Carrie adaptation. And if you’re looking for more stuff to watch on Hulu, here’s our fave TV shows on the service.