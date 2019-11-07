FX Shows to Stream Exclusively on “FX on Hulu”

0

Hulu will become the new official streaming home of FX’s vast library of award-winning shows with the launch of FX on Hulu in March of 2020. In addition to featuring every season of more than 40 FX original series, episodes of most current series on FX and FXX will become available via Fx on Hulu immediately after they premiere. The move finally clarifies what in the hell Disney plans to do with Hulu – it seem like it will be the streaming home of their more adult-oriented programming, as opposed to the family-friendly fare on Disney Plus.

As if that weren’t enough of an offering, FX is set to produce a total of four new series in the arrangement – Devs from Alex Garland, Mrs. America starring Cate Blanchett, A Teacher starring Kate Mara, and The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. All four shows were originally in development for the cable network, but will now be exclusive to FX on Hulu.

Randy Freer, Hulu’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’re excited to become the official streaming home to the award-winning current and legacy series that FX has produced over nearly two decades, as well as brand-new original series that will be exclusive to Hulu subscribers – all available through ‘FX on Hulu.’ FX has solidified its position as a premium brand that consumers are passionate about, and we can’t wait to bring its valuable content offering to our customers, all in one place.”

John Landgraf, the Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, added, “We’re thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand, finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO. This will allow us to expand FX’s original programming lineup and to reach Hulu’s growing audience of young and highly engaged subscribers, whom we believe will love these shows. We are more committed than ever to quality over quantity, with our primary focus on excellence that can cut through the clutter at a time of unprecedented consumer choice. This is a game-changing opportunity for FX, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Randy and his great Hulu team.”

This is honestly pretty good news for fans of FX’s impressive line of shows (it’s low-key the best network on basic cable). FX series had been notoriously difficult to stream before without a cable subscription, so this unification with Hulu will allow peasants like me to actually watch all of the glorious Ryan Murphy and Charlie Day hijinks I can handle as they air. And that slate of new shows looks nuts – Alex Garland? Cate Blanchett? Jeff Bridges?? Time to count the days until March 2020.