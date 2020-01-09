FX Sets Premiere Dates for New Seasons of ‘Fargo’, ‘Archer’, and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
FX today announced premiered dates for a slew of new and returning series, which is noteworthy considering FX is moving some of its programming over to Hulu. In the wake of Disney’s purchase of Fox, the Mouse House decided to split some of FX’s shows across the cable network and on the streaming service Hulu, of which Disney is majority owner. “FX on Hulu,” as it’s dubbed, will be the exclusive home for Alex Garland’s (Annihilation) new series Devs and the Cate Blanchett-fronted limited series Mrs. America, but other FX shows like Fargo and What We Do in the Shadows will remain on FX—although new episodes will be available the day after they air on FX on Hulu, so those who have cut the cord will still get to enjoy this fine programming.
So yeah if that’s confusing, below is a full list of what’s premiering when—including Archer Season 11, which will air on FXX as well as FX on Hulu and finally finds the titular character waking up from his coma.
MARCH Premieres
Breeders, the 10-episode new comedy series starring Martin Freeman, will premiere on Monday, March 2nd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
Dave, the 10-episode new comedy series from Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, will premiere on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
Devs, the 8-episode new limited series from Alex Garland will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, March 5 on FX on Hulu, followed by a new episode each subsequent week on FX on Hulu.
The 10-episode fourth season of the acclaimed comedy series Better Things will premiere on Thursday, March 5th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
The 10-episode second season of the half-hour weekly showcase Cake will premiere on Thursday, March 5th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
The Most Dangerous Animal of All, the first of FX’s slate of docuseries, will premiere on Friday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by the third and fourth episodes in the subsequent weeks.
APRIL Premieres
Mrs. America, the 9-episode limited series starring Cate Blanchett, will premiere its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15th on FX on Hulu, with new episodes airing each subsequent week on FX on Hulu.
What We Do in the Shadows returns with the premiere of its 10-episode second season on Wednesday, April 15th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
Fargo’s much anticipated return for a fourth installment will premiere on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
MAY Premieres
The 8-episode, 11th season of the Emmy Award-winning animated series Archer will premiere on Wednesday, May 6th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.
