FX has just announced the premiere date for PRIDE, their six-part docuseries chronicling the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in America. Each episode will focus on one decade, beginning with the 1950s and continuing into the 2000s. The series will premiere at the end of May, giving it a timely debut right before Pride Month begins in June.

The limited series will cover all the biggest and most important moments in LGBTQ+ history, including the Lavender Scare, Stonewall, the AIDS crisis, the “Culture Wars” and the battle for marriage equality. Significant icons that will be highlighted include Madeleine Tress, videographer Nelson Sullivan, Bayard Rustin, writer Audre Lord, Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lester Hunt, as well as trans pioneers Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Dean Spade and Raquel Willis.

Executive producers for the series include VICE Studios’ Alex Stapleton, Danny Gabai, Kama Kaina and Stacy Scripter, as well as Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Sydney Foos. The six episodes are directed by LGBTQ+ creatives Tom Kalin, Andrew Ahn, Cheryl Dunye, Anthony Caronna, Alex Smith, Yance Ford and Ro Haber.

FX is currently doubling down on their documentary content, creating a more competitive edge with current industry dominators like Netflix and Hulu. Their docuseries The New York Times Presents just aired the much-discussed Framing Britney Spears, as well as the six-part docuseries on hip hop and street culture Hip Hop Uncovered. Also in production is Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, which discusses the relationship between the famous mother and son. PRIDE, in addition to this other excellent programming, illustrates FX’s emergence as a fierce competitor in the documentary world.

PRIDE will premiere its first three episodes back-to-back on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the final three episodes on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on FX. All of the episodes will be available the day after premiering on FX on Hulu.

Check out the breakdown of each episode below:

Episode 1 – “1950s: People Had Parties” : A revealing look at the vibrant and full lives lived by queer people in the 1950s amidst a steep rise in governmental regulations against the LGBTQ+ community led by Senator Joseph McCarthy, who ushered in an era of government-sanctioned persecution. Directed by Tom Kalin.

: A revealing look at the vibrant and full lives lived by queer people in the 1950s amidst a steep rise in governmental regulations against the LGBTQ+ community led by Senator Joseph McCarthy, who ushered in an era of government-sanctioned persecution. Directed by Tom Kalin. Episode 2 – “1960s: Riots & Revolutions” : Even before Stonewall, Pride took root in the 1960s when lesser-known heroes from marginalized communities, including queer girls of color and trans women, played an integral role in the advancement of the movement. Through activism and protest, small and large, the LGBTQ+ community struggled for rights, acceptance and equality. Directed by Andrew Ahn.

: Even before Stonewall, Pride took root in the 1960s when lesser-known heroes from marginalized communities, including queer girls of color and trans women, played an integral role in the advancement of the movement. Through activism and protest, small and large, the LGBTQ+ community struggled for rights, acceptance and equality. Directed by Andrew Ahn. Episode 3 – “1970s: The Vanguard of Struggle” : In this personal journey, Cheryl Dunye interweaves archival footage, personal testimonies and interviews to show how the 1970s helped forge a national movement, from the first Gay Pride march, to the rise of artists like filmmaker Barbara Hammer and poet Audre Lorde, to the confrontation of intersectional feminism and the backlash and opposition from the religious right. Directed by Cheryl Dunye.

: In this personal journey, Cheryl Dunye interweaves archival footage, personal testimonies and interviews to show how the 1970s helped forge a national movement, from the first Gay Pride march, to the rise of artists like filmmaker Barbara Hammer and poet Audre Lorde, to the confrontation of intersectional feminism and the backlash and opposition from the religious right. Directed by Cheryl Dunye. Episode 4 – “1980s: Underground” : New York City in the 1980s, reinvigorated by the prior era’s sexual revolution and the ascendance of the Gay Liberation Front, saw an influx of queer people to downtown Manhattan and the rise of the underground ball scene. At the same time, the AIDS epidemic devastated the gay community as Ronald Reagan and his Moral Majority refused to intervene. Directed by Anthony Caronna and Alex Smith.

: New York City in the 1980s, reinvigorated by the prior era’s sexual revolution and the ascendance of the Gay Liberation Front, saw an influx of queer people to downtown Manhattan and the rise of the underground ball scene. At the same time, the AIDS epidemic devastated the gay community as Ronald Reagan and his Moral Majority refused to intervene. Directed by Anthony Caronna and Alex Smith. Episode 5 – “1990s: The Culture Wars” : The 1990s were supposed to herald a new era for the LGBTQ+ community. With the election of Bill Clinton, they finally had an ally in the White House – or so they thought. The Culture Wars were in full swing, and being fought everywhere from Capitol Hill to movie theaters to churches. They devastated communities but also galvanized LGBTQ+ people to create policies and organizations that still fight for equality today. Directed by Yance Ford.

: The 1990s were supposed to herald a new era for the LGBTQ+ community. With the election of Bill Clinton, they finally had an ally in the White House – or so they thought. The Culture Wars were in full swing, and being fought everywhere from Capitol Hill to movie theaters to churches. They devastated communities but also galvanized LGBTQ+ people to create policies and organizations that still fight for equality today. Directed by Yance Ford. Episode 6 – “2000s: Y2Gay”: The 2000s ushered in a new age of queer visibility where gays and lesbians were gaining acceptance in the mainstream media. But even as cisgender white members of the LGBTQ+ community found a place in society, the struggle for trans rights continued, and that fight has only in the present day taken the main stage. Directed by Ro Haber.

