FX Networks released a featurette previewing their upcoming 6-episode documentary series, Pride. The two-and-a-half-minute featurette, released on FX's YouTube channel on May 7, takes a deeper look into what viewers can expect when the docuseries debuts.

The series will take a closer look at the last 60 years of LGBTQ history in the United States starting with the 1950s, and continuing all the way to the present, as it the series is set to tackle the increased visibility for gays and lesbians in the '00s, while trans rights are still under threat . Each episode will not just cover its own decade, but will be directed by a different director. The featurette mentions how little - if any - LGBTQ history is taught in American schools, and how it's important to get the information out there regarding the progress that the community has made towards getting the civil rights they deserve.

Pride will take a closer look at some of the lesser known - but still profound - activists in the LGBTQ community. Some of these figures include Madeleine Tress, a Department of Commerce employee who lost her job for being a lesbian during "The Lavender Scare" of the 1950s. Viewers will also get to see footage from videographer Nelson Sullivan, who closely documented how the AIDS epidemic plagued the LGBTQ community in 1980's New York City. Trans rights activists like Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Raquel Willis and Dean Spade will also be prominently featured in the documentary, along with influential political figures like Lester Hunt and Tammy Baldwin.

New episodes will air on FX starting May 14. Each episode will also be available for streaming via FX on Hulu the next day. Check out the YouTube featurette below:

