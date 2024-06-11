The Big Picture Wrestling's popularity is booming, but scripted shows about wrestling struggle to find a wider audience due to stereotypes and personal biases.

Heels showcases the drama of wrestling, but some viewers struggle to connect due to perceptions of the sport as "low-brow."

FX's new wrestling show must strike a balance between honoring fandom, athleticism, and compelling storytelling to avoid pitfalls.

Professional wrestling is currently in its biggest boom period since Hulkamania was running wild in the '80s and Stone Cold Steve Austin ushered in The Attitude Era of the late '90s. WWE alone broadcasts over 10 hours per week on top of pay-per-views and digital content, has cornered a large share of Peacock's streaming service since 2021, will soon take over Netflix with its flagship show Monday Night Raw, and keeps smashing records every month. All Elite Wrestling continues to grow more profitable and expand its footprint. Even Freddie Prinze Jr. wants to start his own wrestling company! It seems fans can't get enough, and more people are becoming squared circle aficionados with each passing day.

So why is it, then, that traditionally-scripted programs about pro wrestling keep failing to reach a bigger audience and stay afloat? How can there be an ever-growing demand for more, but well-received shows like Heels and Young Rock were both still canceled last year? What is it about dramas or sitcoms that doesn't allow wrestling to translate well? And when it comes to the new pro wrestling pitch recently sold to FX, how can those writers and producers learn from the mistakes of these other series to avoid falling into the same traps?

'Heels' Couldn't Escape the Black Hole of Pro Wrestling's Longest-Standing Criticisms

Heels, which debuted on Starz in 2021, took a serious approach as it focused on two brothers, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), inheriting their father's promotion after his suicide. It was a great exhibit of the tension such a competitive industry puts on relationships and the heartache surrounding these often near-bankrupt companies and passionate athletes. At its core, that's a universal concept relatable to anyone, no matter what their careers and interests are. But there's always been a stigma around pro wrestling that most people aren't able to look past.

Pro wrestling is considered by many to be low-brow and silly. To some, Friday Night SmackDown is the same "trash TV" as Jerry Springer. There's a perception it is just grown men rolling around in their underwear, spouting ridiculous catchphrases, as parodied on the South Park episode "W.T.F." They roll their eyes at The Undertaker being an undead sorcerer, rather than embracing the over-the-top soap opera elements those within the wrestling bubble adore. It's not for everyone, and if they can't put aside their biases, they can't attribute the necessary dramatic weight to stories like Heels and get hooked by its narrative.

There's also the sports factor of "sports entertainment." Some viewers just won't be interested in any show about any sport whatsoever, let alone one that is "fake" because the fights are pre-determined. Wrestling isn't as highly regarded in pop culture as other sports like MMA, football, or basketball. To get swept up in it requires a heavy dose of suspension of disbelief. The performers wink at you while you play along, almost like a magic act. If a casual viewer isn't willing to go along for the ride, they just feel like their intelligence is being insulted.

Even if they are a sports fan and can cross that threshold into wrestling, a show like Heels is fundamentally different from WWE NXT. Just as watching A League of Their Own isn't the same as watching Major League Baseball, Heels used the matches as a backdrop to push the drama between characters. That's an entirely different presentation and lacks the engagement of live athletic contests. If fans want more beyond that in its pure form, they're more likely to watch a documentary series like Dark Side of the Ring or a reality show like Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, which profiled The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman running the National Wrestling Alliance, in order to see insights into the true product, rather than a fictionalized version. They might check out a one-off film like The Iron Claw — also a great drama about a wrestling family — but won't become routine watchers every week. Nor can a new show be expected to have the decades-long built-in fandom that WWE has within one season.

'Young Rock' Was Both Too Nostalgic and Too Broad

If Heels was too heavy and wrestling-focused, unable to appeal to a wider audience, then what went wrong with the much more sanitized 2021-2023 NBC sitcom Young Rock? Ironically, it was the opposite end of the spectrum, being too broad to fully satisfy the wrestling fans and the casual audience at the same time. It juggled too many concepts, wanting to be five shows in one. Somehow, this was about Dwayne Johnson's presidential campaign in a fictional future as well as flashbacks of three different eras of his life, detailing his journey as a child coming to age, his adolescent and college school years, his football days, The Rock's acting career, and his journey into professional wrestling. All of those were fun and interesting, but it became a "Jack of all trades, master of none" situation. It wasn't supposed to be a variety show, so it turned into a disjointed series of anecdotes that never fully committed to any particular aspect.

Viewers interested solely in the wrestling elements were better off watching those clips on YouTube. Those fans didn't want to grapple with episodes about Johnson's money troubles or previous girlfriends. Likewise, if you mostly only tuned in for the wacky family tales or the storyline about his political aspirations, all those nostalgic wrestling references like WWE Superstar Becky Lynch portraying Cyndi Lauper meant nothing. Why should you care about a quick tease of The Rock feuding with Roman Reigns if you don't follow The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline arc in modern WWE to understand the homage's implications? Few viewers could realistically like every component equally. Instead, the parts they didn't like were turn-offs, as there was no happy marriage of blending those concepts together.

It couldn't save itself purely on star power, either. The Rock is both a Hollywood icon and one of the most popular wrestlers ever, but that wasn't enough. Most people will not check out the new Naked Gun reboot film for a cameo by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but because they are fans of the original movies and like that style of humor. Dave Bautista and John Cena may get extra attention from wrestling fans for their projects, but diehards don't just flock to everything they do like moths to a flame.

'GLOW' Came Closest to Cracking the Formula FX Needs to Solve

This new FX show's direction is meant to be a hybrid of The Wrestler and Dazed and Confused. Like Heels focusing on an independent wrestling company, it will revolve around the Los Angeles indie scene. However, it will be a half-hour sitcom, similar to Young Rock. Somehow, it has to find a proper balance between all of these extra building blocks while also avoiding the standard pitfalls of any normal series.

So far, the best attempt at pulling this off has been Netflix's 2017-to-2019 series GLOW, a comedy-drama fictionalization of a low-budget all-women's independent wrestling show from the 1980s. It checked off all the boxes for the overall concept, as well as all the technical components of a great show: amazing performances anchored by its lead star Alison Brie, quality writing, interesting characters that had depth while being appealing from the original trailer's first glance, and a polished look to its production. It was about wrestling and could satisfy those fans, but didn't get bogged down in its own historical nostalgia. Some actual wrestlers starred in it, such as Kia Stevens, but they were actually great fits for their parts, rather than stunt casting for a cheap thrill. There was melodrama, but not necessarily about the wrestling itself, like Heels. Most importantly, its story was kept simple enough that it didn't spread itself too thin like Young Rock.

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, GLOW would have received a fourth and final season. Unfortunately, it fell victim to Netflix's three-season curse, though there's always a chance a GLOW movie could wrap up the story. But this proves that the final hurdle to overcome is timing. It's crucial to strike while the iron is hot. With pro wrestling having another renaissance, now is the perfect time for FX to capitalize.

The road map is there, albeit complex to navigate. This new show has to honor the wrestling fandom while showcasing enough athleticism, without alienating the general audience. It needs a colorful cast of great actors and interesting characters with a mix of silliness and emotional weight. All the usual sitcom tropes should remain, but if it steers too much in the direction of lighthearted camp, it will negate any dramatic attributes. And since time is of the essence, this has to go on the air as soon as possible, without being too rushed. Yikes!

Their work is cut out for them, but it can be done. Sports entertainment has always been swept under the rug by both sports and entertainment, but continues to thrive. With the right moves in and out of the ring, a talented team on board, effective marketing, and support from the built-in audience of pro wrestling enthusiasts, this could be a knockout success. Like the best WWE Superstars, this new FX wrestling show can outmaneuver the obstacles of the television landscape and become an undisputed world champion in the ratings.

