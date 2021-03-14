No show airing right now is exactly like Cake, which makes it even more exciting that its Season 4 premiere is giving us double the slice of comedy. A new teaser promoting the season has been released by FXX with the confirmation that fans can now watch not just one but two episodes that have dropped together, both on FXX and via FX on Hulu.

Cake is an adult comedy anthology series that blends both live-action and animated segments. Each of the three previous seasons to date has consisted of one long overarching miniseries "segment" that takes place over the course of the season, with various other shorts incorporated throughout. The show has earned an Emmy nomination (for Season 1's "Oh Jerome, No" series written and directed by Teddy Blanks and Alex Karpovsky) and is currently in contention for an Annie Award for Best Animated Short Subject.

Prior seasons have featured such guest stars as Natasha Lyonne, David Wain, Abbi Jacobson, Finn Wittrock and Karen Gillan. In an interview with Decider, Kate Lambert, SVP Original Programming at FX, expanded on why the network had decided to take the leap into exploring the possibilities of short-form television:

"We had gotten into the limited series form a few years prior. We felt like that form was having a sort of resurgence starting with Fargo, American Horror Story. [Cake] kind of came out of, ‘OK, what are the other forms?’ The half-hour, the one-hour, the limited, well what about short form? Why can’t short form have the same kind of criteria applied to it? ...We were seeing lots of great voices that just weren’t a half hour. Or weren’t yet a half hour, but people should know about. So it just felt like there should be an on air environment for that."

Season 4 is set to consist of a total of nine episodes. Right now, the first two episodes of Cake are available on FXX and FX on Hulu. Check out the "Over the Edge" teaser below.

