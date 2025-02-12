Hail to the chief, baby. Although the American people just elected a new (old) president in November, Viola Davis is about to ascend to the highest office and bring justice for all in April with Prime Video's new thriller, G20. Ahead of her first term in office, the streamer released the official trailer for the film which shows her performing one of her presidential duties—attending the G20 summit to discuss the economic future of the globe in Cape Town, South Africa. However, the annual forum of world leaders is interrupted by a siege led by The Boys star Antony Starr with POTUS as the number one target. Instead of hiding away and being protected by guards, she becomes a weapon of mass destruction herself and fights to protect everyone.

The G20 trailer first introduces President Danielle Sutton (Davis) and her family, who aren't seeing fully eye to eye after she starts taking fire for a viral video of her daughter partying. Because of the incident, Stutton is bringing her entire family to Cape Town with her to ensure they all stay out of trouble with the media. Unbeknownst to her, however, she's drawn her loved ones and all the world leaders she invited to join her into a trap as Rutledge (Starr) and his team plan their attack. The amount of weaponry, vehicles, equipment, and manpower at their disposal means this is no ordinary group, and they seize the opportunity to blow their way into the compound and take everyone hostage. President Sutton, her agent, and a few others manage to escape their grasp briefly, but her family is left behind, and the other leaders are forced into a deepfake scheme to reset the world's financial markets.

Instead of relying on the Secret Service or hiding away safely while awaiting rescue, President Sutton puts her military heroism into action to rescue her family. Bringing Davis's action chops from her historical war epic The Woman King, she dispatches trained soldiers with relative ease, earning some begrudging respect from her European counterparts. Escaping the building alive draws Rutledge's attention, which sets the two on a collision course as he taunts her to come save her kids. It'll take some quick thinking and a little help from Sutton's family on the inside to bring him down, but getting everyone out might not come without some collateral damage as the situation devolves.

Who Else Is Serving Alongside Davis in 'G20'?

Davis was initially inaugurated to G20 in 2022, though the film was one of many projects waylayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. While the production was given the green light with a waiver, the Oscar-winning Fences star stepped down until the work stoppage was resolved, delaying its arrival until this year. She and Starr lead a strong ensemble including reunited Black-ish co-stars Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin as President Sutton's husband and daughter alongside Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Christopher Farrar. The 33 helmer Patricia Riggen directed the film from a script written by a team featuring duos Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss and Logan and Noah Miller.

G20 will stream on Prime Video on April 10. Check out the trailer in the player above.