Viola Davis is ready for the presidency after playing Michelle Obama in the Showtime series The First Lady. The venerated actress stars in G20 as a U.S. president who must fight to survive a targeted attack during a G20 summit. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film has a premiere date of April 10 and will be available to stream on Prime Video. G20, directed by Patricia Riggen, chronicles President Danielle Sutton's attempts to save the day by outsmarting the attackers to protect her family, country, and fellow world leaders. G20 will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide through the streaming service.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her — heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride. With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in," said Riggen. “G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” added producers Davis and Julius Tennon. “It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us," Andrew Salazar, a producer on the film, concluded.

Who Is Behind 'G20?'

Image via ABC

Riggen directed from a script by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, and Logan Miller and Noah Miler, with the latter two being the story originators. The film also stars Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

Riggen is a seasoned director with many credits in film and television. Her most popular works include Lemonade Mouth, The 33, Jack Ryan, and Dopesick. Davis is one of the most talented actors ever, appearing in many television, film, and theater projects. In film, she's best known for her work in movies like Fences, The Woman King, and The Suicide Squad. Annalise Keating is her most popular role to date, where she played a sharp lawyer in the groundbreaking ABC series How to Get Away with Murder.

Watch G20 on April 10 on Prime Video worldwide. All episodes of How to Get Away with Murder are available to stream on Hulu in the United States.

WATCH ON HULU