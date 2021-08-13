Realm has announced If I Go Missing the Witches Did It, a new podcast starring Academy Award-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe. Described as a thriller with satirical and paranormal elements, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It's nine episodes will tell the story of Jenna, a Black woman who disappears once she decides to investigate a group of influencers she believes is using black magic.

Inspired by found-footage horror films, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It is built upon a set of voice memos detailing Jenna’s investigation. These voice notes will be brought to light by Elise (Sarah Natochenny), a white podcast host who likes to feel like a savior, which is the reason why she takes up the cause of finding Jenna. Realm co-founder Molly Barton commented on the new podcast by saying that Sibide “will make you not only laugh hysterically but also engage critically with issues of race, class, and capitalism.”

Written by Pia Wilson (Genius: Aretha), the satirical story will serve as Sidibe's fiction podcast debut. The actress made her debut in acting on 2009’s Precious, for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Since then, Sidibe has appeared in several American Horror Story seasons, besides starring in Fox’s musical Empire. Sidibe says If I Go Missing the Witches Did It is “really relatable and hilarious," adding that "After gathering a large library of shows I listen to, I’m excited to now be included in the library of other people who enjoy losing themselves in a good story."

If I Go Missing the Witches Did It is only the latest star-studded podcast produced by Realm. Three shows directed and produced by horror legend John Carpenter — Roanoke Falls, Angel to Some, and Furnace— will be available later this year and in 2022. There’s also an Orphan Black podcast on the oven, featuring original television series cast members Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris (Felix Dawkins), and Evelyne Brochu (Delphine Cormier).

If I Go Missing the Witches Did It's first episode will debut on September 26, on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher. New episodes of the podcast will be released weekly, every Sunday. Listen to the If I Go Missing the Witches Did It trailer below.

