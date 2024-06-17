This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's a pretty busy day for Gabriel Basso fans. Earlier today, Netflix announced that the hit show The Night Agent has just wrapped filming Season 2 — which means it's way past time we got excited about it. Now, Deadline announced that Basso may already have another major project in the works. According to the website, the actor is in final negotiations to star in the next movie by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).