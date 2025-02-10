For kids, summer usually means freedom. No more tests, no more classrooms, and no more homework for the foreseeable future. The outdoors are calling, and in The Kings of Summer, three boys run away into the wild to escape the suppressive nature of their family and societal expectations to become wild. Starring a young Nick Robinson in one of his first big leading roles, he gives a vivacious performance as a youth in revolt. Alongside Robinson, it features Gabriel Basso and The Boys's Erin Moriarty in some of their earliest roles, which showcased the talent both young actors already had.

Basso is currently starring in the popular Netflix series, The Night Agent. Just releasing Season 2 this past month on the streamer, Basso is an icy, muscled action hero fighting bad guys in an exciting spy espionage thriller. He was miles away from that as a spirited, young kid in The Kings of Summer. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, it's an independent film made on a small budget and uses the natural world for most of its sets. A celebration of nature and the freedom that lies in it, the natural world brings these misfits out of their shells, with a captivating performance turned in by Basso.

What Is 'The Kings of Summer' About?

Joe Toy (Robinson) is being stifled at home by his strict, depressed single father, Frank, played by a deadpan Nick Offerman. Angsty and rebellious, he is best friends with a lonely, shy kid, Patrick (Basso). Patrick also finds himself in parents purgatory, with two overbearing parents played hilariously by Megan Mullally and Marc Evanston Jackson, who can't leave him alone for one second. Driven mad as the school year comes to an end, Joe hatches a plan to run away, and a desperate Patrick agrees. The school oddball, Biaggo, played by the scene-stealing Moisés Arias, also joins them, and together, the three of them build a makeshift home in the wilderness of Ohio, and in the process, begin to grow up. But things get complicated when Joe's crush, Kelly (Moriarty), arrives and creates a love triangle with him and Patrick that threatens everything.

Gabriel Basso Gives a Sensitive Performance in ‘The Kings of Summer'