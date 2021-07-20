With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Gabriel Iglesias about voicing Speedy Gonzales in the Space Jam sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James, along with his son Dom (Cedric Joe), trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. played by Don Cheadle. It’s up to James to get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the Toon Squad gang to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. The film is also loaded with tons of Warner Bros. characters in the background of the basketball scenes.

During the fun interview, Iglesias talked about why he defended Speedy Congalaez when people went after the character, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam: A New Legacy, why he didn’t want people thinking of him when voicing Speedy, and more. We also talked about his Sideshow Collectibles collection and you can watch him deliver some great impressions of Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, and Yosemite Sam.

Check out what Gabriel Iglesias had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Gabriel Iglesias:

What Sideshow Collectibles would he save in an emergency at his house?

I jokingly ask if he wanted to be in Space Jam 2 just to get better seats at Lakers games?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2?

Why he defended Speedy Gonzales people went after the character.

Why he didn’t want people thinking of him when the voice came on screen.

How he could have done all the voices and does impressions of Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, and Yosemite Sam.

