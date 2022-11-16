Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works.

Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most likely play the role of dueling mothers whose sons are tying the knot, explaining that the mother will try to take over their sons’ weddings to make it into a version of their dream weddings. She said: “Eva and I try to take over their wedding planning and make it the wedding of our dreams versus theirs.”

The untitled comedy will be written by Ricardo Gamboa and produced by Macro Film Studios along with Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

What's interesting is that this is not the only project with LGBTQ+ leads Union is currently involved in. The actress is set to appear in Disney’s upcoming animated film, Strange World where she stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as the parents of a gay teen, Ethan Clade, voiced by Jaboukie Young-White. Additionally, Union stars in The Inspection as the mother of a young gay man, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), who joins the marines after being forced to live on the streets from the age of 16 when his mother abandons him. This is no coincidence as the actress has been an advocate for having more diverse LGBTQ+ stories on screen, having previously stated, “A lot of folks are trying to erase whole chunks of our population and trying to reimagine reality without LGBTQIA folks,” Union said. “The reality is, we exist everywhere, every part of the globe.”

Longoria, who will star alongside Union in the upcoming wedding comedy, is no stranger to comedy classics. The actor has starred in comedy movies and TV series such as Desperate Housewives, Over Her Dead Body, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and The Baytown Outlaws. Like Union, Longoria is an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2017, the actor was part of a project titled The Imaginary Couples, where she posed for a photograph with singer Lara Fabian as a gay couple to battle homophobia.

At the moment, there's currently no release date set for the upcoming wedding comedy as it is still early in production but be sure to check back in with Collider for updates on the film.