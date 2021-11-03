Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Gabriel's Rapture Part 1, directed by Tosca Musk and based on the second book of New York Times bestselling author Sylvain Reynard's wildly successful Gabriel series. The intoxicating romance stars Giulio Berruti and Melanie Zanetti, both of whom reprise their roles from the Gabriel's Inferno trifecta of films, and will debut November 24 exclusively on Passionflix.

The trailer promises this to be another hot and steamy affair, with some scenes suggesting an appropriately festive twist. It most definitely feels like one for the holidays. The film is set to follow another covert dalliance between Berruti's Professor Gabriel Emerson and Zanetti's Julia Mitchell, whose happiness is threatened when they return from their romantic holiday in Italy. Will Gabriel succumb to Dante's fate? Based on the trailer, it seems like the film is sticking pretty close to the original text. Secretive love affairs, obfuscated power dynamics, jealous exes? Sounds pretty hot to us.

For those less in the know about Gabriel's lascivious delights, here's the blurb from Reynard's 2012 novel:

Professor Gabriel Emerson has embarked on a passionate, yet clandestine affair with his former student, Julia Mitchell. Sequestered on a romantic holiday in Italy, he tutors her in the sensual delights of the body and the raptures of sex. But when they return, their happiness is threatened by conspiring students, academic politics, and a jealous ex-lover. When Gabriel is confronted by the university administration, will he succumb to Dante’s fate? Or will he fight to keep Julia, his Beatrice, forever? In Gabriel’s Rapture, the brilliant sequel to the wildly successful debut novel, Gabriel’s Inferno, Sylvain Reynard weaves an exquisite love story that will touch the reader’s mind, body, and soul, forever.

Before the release, fans can catch up on Gabriel’s Inferno Part I, II and III only on Passionflix. The premium romance-on-demand streaming service founded by Musk offers original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books. Watch the trailer below for Gabriel's Rapture Part 1 below, and tune in for the premiere on November 24:

