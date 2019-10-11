Exclusive: Gaby Hoffmann in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix in Mike Mills’ A24 Drama

0

Fresh off the Transparent musical finale, three-time Emmy nominee Gaby Hoffmann is in talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in an untitled A24 drama from writer-director Mike Mills, Collider has exclusively learned.

While official plot details remain under wraps, sources say that Phoenix will play a documentary filmmaker whose latest project involves gifted children, while the story will find him bonding with his smart-yet-sensitive nephew, whose father struggles with bipolar disorder and is in the grips of a manic episode. Hoffmann’s role is being kept under wraps, but one source described the character as the film’s female lead.

Mills is the Oscar-nominated writer behind 20th Century Women, and his latest film is being produced by Chelsea Barnard, Lila Yacoub and Andrea Longacre-White. Production is slated to start next month in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit and Louisiana.

I couldn’t confirm whether Hoffmann has a deal in place at this time, but it’s unlikely she would turn down the chance to work with Mills or Phoenix, the latter of whom is red-hot right now thanks to Joker, which is poised to top the box office once again, much to Will Smith‘s chagrin. Should she close a deal, the A24 film would be her first feature since the 2015 indie Manhattan Romance.

Hoffmann is best known for playing Ali Pfefferman on Amazon’s award-winning series Transparent, though she has been acting since she was a child in films like Uncle Buck, Sleepless in Seattle, and Now and Then. Transparent brought her two Emmy nominations, and she received a third for her guest starring turn on HBO’s Girls as Adam Driver‘s sister. Hoffman previously appeared in A24’s Obvious Child, and she’s currently filming Adam McKay‘s untitled HBO series about the Showtime-era Lakers.

Hoffmann has also transitioned behind the camera of late, as recently directed an episode of the Duplass brothers‘ HBO series Room 104. She’s represented by UTA, which like A24, declined to comment. For more on Hoffman’s new Lakers series, click here.