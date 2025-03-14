If you were wondering which anime series will be must-watch titles of the year, Crunchyroll is offering one option that you might not have heard about. Today, the anime streaming platform announced that it is bringing brand-new title Gachiakuta to its catalog this summer. With a distinct style, the dystopian story centers around an outcast boy who is framed for a murder and exiled into a wasteland where all criminals are dumped.

Along with the release window announcement, Crunchyroll also unveiled a trailer for Gachiakuta that underscores the fact that the upcoming anime will have its own unique style. The manga's visuals mix the traditional anime art that we're used with graffiti art, which gives the story some major cyberpunk vibes and suggests a world that is both vibrant and violent. Protagonist Rudo Surebrec will have to fight his way through Trash Beasts and learn how to navigate the brutal world of The Pit in order to survive, return to his home, seek revenge and prove his innocence.

In an official statement, Gachiakuta screenwriter Hiroshi Seko illustrated the kind of energy that the anime is going to evoke in each of its episodes. He wrote:

“When I’m writing the scripts for Gachiakuta, it makes me want to blast my music. It makes me want to go out and have some fun. And it gives me the urge to meet up with my work buddies and friends for a good meal. An anime that makes you feel that way is the best. I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

Is 'Gachiakuta' Based on a Manga?

Gachiakuta is a new anime title, but the action manga was written and illustrated by mangaka Kei Urana and graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou. The manga series started rolling out chapters in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2022, and ever since then it has already won prizes for its distinct style and quality. Kei stated that he hopes that "this anime stays in your soul" and Hideyoshi stated that he hopes Gachiakuta inspires a "spark of motivation" in viewers.

First-time series director Fumihiko Suganuma will lead the Gachiakuta team after serving as chief episode director and storyboard artist on Train to the End of the World. A veteran in thrilling stories, screenwriter Seko previously wrote for hit anime series like DanDaDan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan.

Crunchyroll debuts Gachiakuta in July. A specific release date is yet to be announced by the streamer. You can check out the trailer above.