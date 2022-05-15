With a live action/animated hybrid film version of the late '80s and '90s kid classic Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers coming to Disney+, adults of a certain age are ready to take a nostalgic trip back to the past. The film takes a satirical look at the show’s characters, imagining them in the real world, with humanlike voices, Chip working as an insurance salesman, and Dale having undergone CGI enhancement surgery, leaving fans intrigued but also scratching their heads. This isn’t the show they grew up with.

The show fans grew up with was something different. First debuting in 1989 as a companion series to air alongside the popular DuckTales, Rescue Rangers became a big hit of its own, airing in the Disney Afternoon lineup with DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, and TaleSpin.

While each show was fantastic and fun for its own reasons, Rescue Rangers' strong ensemble of characters and clever premise set it apart. Conceived as a story about a detective agency, the Rescue Rangers handle smaller crimes involving other animals. Chip and Dale, the classic Disney duo from 1940s shorts, were the selling point, but it wasn’t their show alone. It belonged to them and three well-rounded new characters, the other members of the Rescue Rangers, each with their own distinctive personality.

Image via Disney

There was Monterey Jack, an Australian mouse with a large mustache and an even larger waistline. A world traveler, the only thing he loves more than adventure is his addiction to cheese. His sidekick is an adorable housefly named Zipper. You usually can’t understand a word he’s trying to say, but Zipper is brave and much stronger than his diminutive size would leave you to believe.

The leader of the group is a mouse named Gadget. Clad in a purple jumpsuit and sporting a pair of goggles atop her long blonde hair, Gadget is the brains of the operation. As an inventor and mechanic, she builds and fixes all the contraptions the Rescue Rangers use on their adventures, including the flying vehicle that gets them to their cases.

RELATED: L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' with Akiva Schaffer Q&A

As the logical one, Gadget becomes the de facto den mother and leader of the Rescue Rangers. She has to be. Chip is a little full of himself and argues with Dale too much. Dale is a bit childish and mischievous, an airhead who simply wants to have fun. Monterey Jack means well, but he can get lost reminiscing to everyone about his past, and he has an Achilles' heel with his hypnotic dependence on cheese. Zipper tries, but he’s too small and too unintelligible.

Image via DisneyXD

When Chip and Dale's bickering or Monterey Jack’s getting sidetracked by some cheddar gets the team in trouble, as often happens, it’s up to Gadget to get them out of it, sometimes MacGyver style. Without Gadget, the boys in the group would be lost, just dreamers who want to change the world, but with no way to do it. Gadget makes it happen.

Many other cartoons of the era would have the token girl character (DuckTales and Darkwing Duck had little girls tagging along), but Rescue Rangers was the rare series to challenge gender roles and show that the girl could be way more than the supporting role, the one to confide in, or the love interest. The entire series revolves around Gadget. While she may be kind and have a nice smile, she’s also tough and not afraid to tell it like it is. And even though there are recurring scenes throughout that show how smitten Chip and Dale are with Gadget, she’s too busy to notice.

Gadget became the perfect role model for girls. She showed that it was important to be kind and be there for your friends. That’s what every children’s show strives to have its audience learn, though. Rescue Rangers went farther. Gadget showed that you could be kind but strong too. It was okay to be curious. It was okay to take charge. It was okay to be quirky and different and make mistakes as well. Gadget may have been the genius on the team, but she wasn’t above being socially awkward and a bit of a scatterbrain.

Gadget showed girls that they could be an individual. So many girls of the '80s and '90s grew up with TV and movie role models who gained their power through magic, or who strived to win the love of a man. Not here. Gadget is her own person... er, mouse, and while she may doubt herself at times, she knows exactly who she wants to be and isn’t ashamed of it.

Just as important, Gadget became an ideal role model for boys as well. Boys grew up on the same shows and movies that girls did, and were conditioned to believe that they were smarter, that things revolved around them, and that they were just a little more important. Sure, girls could be nice and cute, it wouldn’t even be so bad to have them tag along, and it would be great to have one love you and take care of you one day, but they couldn’t do what a boy could do. Boys were stronger. Boys were smarter. Girls were, well, they were girls.

Gadget was a great representation for boys to learn from. She taught boys that girls are their equals, that they can do anything a boy can do, and that they shouldn’t be dismissed as something inferior or less important. Gadget showed that girls were cool. It might be fun to imagine yourself as a superhero like Darkwing Duck or to be as rich as Scrooge McDuck, but what could be more fun than to be a genius inventor who builds things and leads a group of detectives. What boy wouldn’t want to be like Gadget?

Without the show becoming pandering, Gadget taught boys and girls alike all about individuality and expectations. She didn’t have to beat the audience over the head with the message, she simply let it happen by being her true self. Not bad for a cartoon mouse.

'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Trailer is Jam-Packed With '90s Disney Nostalgia

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shawn Van Horn (24 Articles Published) Shawn Van Horn is a Film & TV Features Writer for Collider. He has written two novels and is neck deep in the querying trenches. He is also a short story maker upper and poet with a dozen publishing credits to his name. He lives in small town, Ohio, where he likes to watch rasslin' and movies. More From Shawn Van Horn

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe