The Big Picture Another End is a sci-fi drama about love and memory, where dead loved ones' memories are implanted into rented bodies.

The movie stars Gael García Bernal and Renate Reinsve and will premiere at this year's Berlin Film Festival.

Director Piero Messina hopes to explore the paradox of loving someone in another body, combining sci-fi and romance.

Sci-fi and Romance fans, unite! The first image from the upcoming drama Another End has been released. The movie stars Gael García Bernal (Cassandro) and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) as pretty different star-crossed lovers. In the story, people who lost a loved one are able to implant the dead person’s memories into a rented body. Reinsve plays Zoe, the woman whose body is used as vessel for Bernal’s character’s dead wife.

While the new image is not very revealing, it brings Bernal front and center and makes it clear that his character Sal is obviously grieving. He’s standing inside a futuristic-looking tunnel that might be the facility in which the procedure to bring back his wife’s memories is done. Aside from Bernal and Reinsve, the cast of Another End also features Bérénice Bejo (The Artist), Olivia Williams (The Crown) and Pal Aron (About Time).

The movie is directed by Piero Messina (The Wait). Back in 2023, the Italian director talked to Variety about the project and revealed what notes he hopes to hit with Another End:

“The idea is to make a science fiction film that is also love story. It’s the tale of two people who have loved each other, and continue to love each other, even after one of them dies. I worked with the possibilities of this paradox of loving someone who is in another body.”

Love and Technology Make Great Stories Like 'Another End'

Image via Berlin Film Festival

The relationship between technology, our memories and physical bodies has been explored by sci-fi movies and series with a certain frequency in recent years. Mega-popular Netflix series Black Mirror has done at least two episodes that mixed love, loss and technology – “Be Right Back” and “San Junipero” — and titles like Marjorie Prime have touched on technology and memory.

Another End is set to make its world premiere during the Berlin Film Festival, which takes place in Germany from February 15 to 24. It will be screened in the main competition, which means it’s a candidate for taking home the coveted Golden Bear. Other titles in the competition include Suspended Time by Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria), A Traveler’s Needs by Hong Sang-soo (Right Now, Wrong Then) and Small Things Like These starring Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer).

Another End is yet to get a trailer and release date in theaters, see the new image above. Early reactions from critics are expected to roll out as the movie gets screened during the Berlin Film Festival. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.