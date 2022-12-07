Prime Video released the first look at Gael García Bernal in Cassandro, and the actor is getting ready to wrestle. The upcoming film has him playing a gay amateur wrestler named Saúl Armendáriz, who rises from the doldrums thanks to his fan-favorite in-ring character Cassandro. Now dazzling international audiences, he's become the so-called "Liberace of Lucha Libre," all while challenging the excessively macho conventions of professional wrestling and changing his life forever. The image gives a taste of his typical in-ring performance as Cassandro and the outfit he wears while playing to the crowd.

Bernal dons a spectacular leopard print leotard in the ring along with some wrestling elbow pads for good measure. It looks like he's just won a match as he's down on his knees with arms outstretched, absorbing the adoration of his many fans in attendance. Bernal looks every bit the showman as Saúl and the crowd seems to love it. Almost everyone is standing up to clap for his latest performance in the ring.

The BAFTA-nominated Bernal comes into Cassandro fresh off an excellent performance as the titular werewolf Jack Russell in Marvel's TV special Werewolf By Night. Picking him for the role was a no-brainer for director Michael Giacchino and the team who had Bernal as their first choice. It's understandable considering the career the Mexican actor has had so far. He earned one BAFTA nomination for his performance in The Motorcycle Diaries, got to play Elvis in The King, and, more recently, starred as the classic hero Zorro in Z and led M. Night Shyamalan's Old. He's also found success through television in series like Mozart in the Jungle and Station Eleven.

RELATED: 10 Best Gael García Bernal Performances to Watch After 'Werewolf By Night'

Everything We Know About Cassandro

Academy Award and Emmy-winning The Apollo director Roger Ross Williams directs Cassandro and shares writing duties with David Teague and Julián Herbert. Teague has been a regular collaborator for Williams, even joining the director on one of his most successful works, the Oscar-nominated Life, Animated. They also worked together on Williams' TV documentary American Jail and his animated short Land of the Lost Sidekicks.

Alongside Bernal as the titular Cassandro, the film also stars Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo. Rounding out the team are producers Gerardo Gatica, Todd Black, David Bloomfield, Ted Hope, and Julie Goldman

Cassandro will stream exclusively on Prime Video sometime in 2023. Check out our interview with Bernal for Werewolf by Night below: