Could we possibly see Golden Globe-winning actor Gael García Bernal reunite with friend Diego Luna in his upcoming series Andor? In a recent interview with The Independent, Bernal said he would be interested in joining Luna in a galaxy far, far away.

While promoting his upcoming film Old, from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, Bernal expressed interest in appearing alongside Luna in the upcoming Disney+ series Andor, a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Andor': Forest Whitaker Is Returning as Saw Gerrera for 'Rogue One' Prequel Series

“If Cassian Andor ever needs to find his lost brother or something, then maybe they can call me,” he said to The Independent. “Or his antagonist. That would be cool actually! In a galaxy far away! I mean, I am curious. If something comes along that is interesting like that… I would consider it, I guess.”

The long-time friends and production partners have starred in a number of films together, including the acclaimed Y Tu Mamá También and Rudo y Cursi, and also co-founded the production company La Corriente del Golfo together in 2018. Both have risen to stardom both in America and their home country of Mexico, with Luna starring in Rogue One and Narcos: Mexico, and Bernal winning a Golden Globe for his role in Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle.

But, while Luna has starring roles in Rogue One and now Andor, Bernal has never appeared in a Star Wars property. The idea of him joining his friend and co-star in Andor is all just talk, of course, but we’d love to see the duo reunite somewhere in a galaxy far, far away.

Not much is known about Andor at the moment, beyond a vague teaser and a 2022 release date, but Star Wars fans are eager to see more of Cassian Andor after his unfortunate ending in Rogue One. In the meantime, Luna lends his voice to Netflix’s Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, out on July 21, and Bernal is set to star in Old alongside Rufus Sewell and Thomasin McKenzie, premiering in theaters on July 23.

