The beginning of the 21st century blessed audiences with Gael García Bernal. In the year 2000, he made his feature film debut in Alejandro González Iñárritu's Oscar-nomianted directing debut, Amores Perros. From there, the actor's career and popularity have only gone straight up. He's now one of Mexico's most renowned actors working today in television and film at home and internationally.

With his new show opposite close friend Diego Luna and increasingly popular leading lady Eiza González, La Máquina, coming out on Hulu on October 9th, García should prove once again why he's become one of the most successful Mexican actors in Hollywood. He's starred in a number of outstanding movies and TV shows over the years, all of which greatly benefit from his mere presence in them. From Babel to Coco, these are Gael García Bernal's best movies and shows. The ranking will consider Bernal's role within the plot and the film and show's quality overall.

10 'Babel' (2006)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

The terrific, four-time Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu made his debut in his native Mexico but immediately jumped over to Hollywood. His third-ever film was Babel, and it made it clear just how ambitious he could get. It's an epic multi-story narrative that interlocks the lives of four different families after tragedy strikes a married couple on vacation in the Moroccan desert.

García plays Santiago, the drunken nephew of the main characters' Mexican nanny. As simple a character as he is, Santiago gives García Bernal plenty of chances to show off his dramatic chops. His terrific performance is but a star in the constellation of terrific performances that compose Babel, an exceptional drama about globalization, culture, and powerlessness in the face of fate. It may not be Iñárritu's best, but it sure is some really strong work.

9 'The Science of Sleep' (2006)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Best known for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, French filmmaker Michel Gondry has also made other exceptional (and equally idiosyncratic) films. One of the most notable ones is The Science of Sleep, about a man entranced by his dreams and imagination who becomes love-struck with a French woman, feeling that he can show her his unique world.

One of the most underrated surrealist movies out there, The Science of Sleep is sure to have audiences scratching their heads by the time the credits roll. It's a visually stunning "all-vibes-no-plot" exploration of emotions and the subconscious mind, with a terrific García Bernak in the lead. Gondry may sometimes be anti-structure to a fault in The Science of Sleep, but his missteps never detract from the film's strengths.

8 'Station Eleven' (2021 - 2022)

Created by Patrick Somerville

A brilliant study of grief and community, Max's Station Eleven is one of the best miniseries the streaming platform has ever produced. It's a dystopian sci-fi drama full of The Last of Us vibes, telling a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It's comprised of the stories of survivors of a devastating flu virus as they attempt to rebuild the world while holding on to the best of what they have lost.

Being that its premise is eerily realistic, Station Eleven is as scary as it is deeply, deeply moving. García Bernal appears in four of the series' ten episodes as Arthur, a successful actor who tragically becomes one of the flu's casualties. It's a performance full of screen presence as a character that's central to the show's huge ensemble, elevating the grounded yet fantastical atmosphere of this terrific show. Timely and finely crafted, Station Eleven instantly became one of the 2020s' best and most topical miniseries.

7 'The Motorcycle Diaries' (2004)

Directed by Walter Salles

Ernesto "Che" Guevara is one of the most influential figures in the history of Cuba, a famed revolutionary who has surprisingly not very often been depicted in movies. Perhaps the most famous film about this enigmatic figure is The Motorcycle Diaries, about Che's road trip with his friend, Alberto Granado, across South America and the way his experiences transformed him.

García plays Che himself, a role that earned him a Best Leading Actor BAFTA nomination — and deservedly so. It's an excellent performance in a subversive movie that chooses to focus more on deeply humanistic themes rather than purely on politics. It's a complex, well-researched coming-of-age that dives deep into the formative experiences of one of Latin American history's most influential figures.

6 'Bad Education' (2004)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar