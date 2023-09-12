It’s fun to see Gael García Bernal pop up in mainstream American action-adventure films like Old or The Mother, because fans of his work know that these sorts of projects represent a small portion of his entire filmography. Bernal is an engaging presence whenever he’s on screen due to his unrivaled charisma, and he generally has the ability to make even the worst films more entertaining. However, his true bravery as an artist is best seen in the films he’s made with the legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Almodóvar has been making masterpieces since the 1980s, and his films have become renowned for pushing the boundaries with their extreme content. Generally, an NC-17 rating spells doom and gloom for a film at the box office, but Bernal might be Almodóvar’s secret weapon. Their 2004 noir thriller Bad Education managed to become a sizable hit, as well as the second-highest grossing NC-17 rated film at the global box office. NC-17 or not, audiences showed up to see Bernal.

Gael García Bernal Makes ‘Bad Education’ More Entertaining

Bad Education (not to be confused with the 2020 HBO film of the same name) is one of Almodóvar’s most disturbing films. While the veteran filmmaker is best known for his dark comedies, such as Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and Woman On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, Bad Education deals with the critical issue of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. Given the controversial content, it’s not the type of project that would generally attract a mainstream audience, particularly with the NC-17 rating attached. The rating prevents a critical portion of the audience from seeing the film and suggests that general viewers can’t handle the level of graphic or extreme content. However, Bad Education proved to be a much more entertaining film than its rating suggests, and Bernal is a critical reason why. His versatility of emotion allows the film to retain the gravity of its subject material without detracting from its entertainment value.

Set in Madrid, the film follows the up-and-coming actor Ignacio Rodriguez (Bernal), who visits the production office of the rising film director Enrique Goded (Fele Martínez) with an exciting new project. The meeting takes Enrique by surprise because he has not seen Ignacio since their childhood together. Bernal lights up the screen with an aura of excitement. Ignacio is solely focused on the new script and doesn’t make any oblique references to their youth. At first, this might be confusing to an audience, as it’s unclear why Ignacio is so easily able to dismiss their shared traumatic past. What’s brilliant about Bernal’s performance is that he immediately adds a sense of mystery. It’s evident that there’s something that Ignacio is keeping to himself, which isn’t revealed until later on in the story.

Bad Education finds a way to take a topic as serious as serial abuse and transform it into a classical noir. What is Ignacio hiding? What about his new screenplay isn’t what it seems? It was a difficult concept for Almodóvar to pull off. If the film had ignored the scars that both Ignacio and Enrique are still healing from, it could have felt very disrespectful and in bad taste. However, Bernal’s charisma doesn’t detract from the film’s themes. In the scenes in which Ignacio recounts his experiences, Bernal brings the dramatic intensity that is required and forcefully voices his view that those responsible should not go unpunished. Yet, he also seems to smirk as if he’s hiding something. Bernal masters this all-seeing quality, drawing the viewer in to ask more questions.

‘Bad Education’ Has a Big Twist

Bernal’s performance grows more complicated once Ignacio (still using the name Angel) is asked by Enrique to play the lead role in his adaptation of Ignacio’s screenplay, entitled The Visit. It becomes immediately clear that The Visit is actually a fictionalized version of Ignacio and Enriques’ childhood together growing up at a Catholic Boarding School. The lead character in The Visit is a transgender drag queen with the stage name “Zahara,” who was named “Ignacio” at birth. This is the role that Enrique asks Ignacio to play, as Ignacio feels that the past and present versions of his friend are completely different people entirely. Bernal looks visibly uneasy about the request because playing himself is clearly not what he expected. While the strangeness of the situation makes his uneasiness understandable, the visible anxiety that Bernal shows suggests that there are deeper reasons why Ignacio might be hesitant about taking on the role.

Like any great noir, Bad Education has a few major twists, all of which revolve around Ignacio’s true identity. In their initial meeting, Ignacio asks his friend to refer to him as Ángel Andrade, as he’s been trying to keep his real name a secret. Bernal is able to seamlessly transform into each character, yet keep them distinct. The nervous energy he shows as Angel isn’t the same as the heartbreak he shows as Ignacio within the flashbacks; he also brings the raw sexual energy of Zavala during the scenes chronicling the production of The Village. His performance grows even more dynamic when the twist on top of the twist is revealed by the abusive priest Sr. Manuel Berenguer (Lluís Homar). The two had been seeing each other romantically, and Berngauer murdered the real Ignacio. The “Ignacio” that Enrique has been meeting with is actually his younger brother, Juan.

It would have been easy for the audience to lose sight of the story if it wasn’t for an engaging performance at the center of Bad Education. Bernal infuses each character with such personality that the twists make even more sense upon a second or third viewing. It’s a performance that’s heartbreaking, hilarious, exciting, and disturbing all at once. An NC-17-rated film about guilt and victimization would have struggled to find an audience on its own, but thanks to Bernal, Bad Education found an audience. The film is a masterpiece by itself, but it’s Gael García Bernal that helped transform it into a hit.