Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Special Presentation Werewolf By Night was a breath of fresh air for the 14-year-old franchise. Directed by composer Michael Giacchino, the black and white film follows Jack Russell who is invited to a mysterious cabal to hunt a monster and wield the Bloodstone. Not only it adds to Marvel's rich roster of superbeings, it also unlocks a fantastical yet darker side of the universe.

Jack Russell is played by charismatic Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal in his first foray to MCU. His performance, alongside the unique old-film look and exciting score were praised by audiences and critics alike. 53 minutes might leave viewers wanting more to see Bernal's other films or shows. The good news is the actor has starred in more than 50 titles, so there are plenty to choose from. He is known for his eclectic performances in various films, from coming-of-age dramas to an animated film, and from comedy series to arthouse cinema.

'Station Eleven' (2021 - 2022)

Based on a novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic miniseries that follows a group of people in the aftermath of a deadly pandemic. Apart from Bernal, the series starred Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Bernal played Arthur Leander, an actor famous for Shakespearean plays who died when the pandemic began. While Bernal's character is a supporting role that only appeared in a handful of episodes—all in the pre-pandemic timeline, he is pivotal to the series as his relationships with all the lead characters put the plot in motion. The HBO Max series is praised for its patient yet rewarding storyline and the performances of the ensemble cast.

'Old' (2021)

M. Night Shyamalan wrote and directed this horror-mystery film based on a graphic novel in which a family was trapped in a beach that made them age rapidly. Old has all the usual elements of a Shyamalan film, such as a creative and masterful camerawork, a third act twist and a cameo from the director himself.

Gael Garcia Bernal led an ensemble cast that includes Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie and Alex Wolff. Bernal delivered an emotional central performance as a husband in the brink of divorce who was thrown into this unimaginable scenario. The film explored themes such as family relationships and sudden deaths while also delivering the usual thrills of a Shyamalan film.

'Ema' (2019)

Ema marked the third collaboration between Bernal and director Pablo Larrain (Spencer, Jackie) after No and Neruda. Set in the Chilean city of Valparaiso, the film follows an artistic couple who has to deal with their relationship after a failed adoption.

The film expertly dives into tough themes such as loss and modern relationships accompanied by gorgeous cinematography and electrifying music. Bernal and the titular Ema, played by Mariana di Girolamo, have a strong chemistry that made viewers unable to look away when they are on-screen.

'Coco' (2017)

When music was banned from his house, Miguel traveled to the Land of the Dead to seek out to find his great-great-grandfather who was a famous singer. An Oscar winner and a box office hit, Coco is rich in Mexican culture and features an all-Latino principal voice cast that includes Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Ana Ofelia Murguía and Edward James Olmos.

As usual with most Pixar films, Coco is a heartfelt, tearjerking story about family bonds that is bound to touch audiences hearts. Coco is Bernal's first time as a voice actor in an animated movie. Not only did he did a stellar job as Hector, he also managed to belt out some songs in the soundtrack as well, namely the Oscar-winning song "Remember Me".

'Mozart in the Jungle' (2014 - 2018)

One of the first Amazon Prime Video original series, Mozart in the Jungle follows eccentric genius maestro (Bernal) and aspiring oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) as they find themselves in the pursuit of music, love and ambition in the New York Symphony.

The show is a unique comedy series set in the world of musicians in New York, complete with its politics and classical music that goes beyond Mozart. Bernal nailed his part beautifully throughout the series' four seasons that he won his first Golden Globe for playing Rodrigo. His on-screen chemistry with Kirke is one of the highlights of the series and as the series grew, it gave the cast and crew more room to experiment with the format and plot. It is a highly refreshing series to watch.

'Casa de Mi Padre' (2012)

Casa de Mi Padre is a Spanish language, Hollywood production with Will Ferrell in the lead. The film sees a rancher who has to defend his land from a ruthless drug lord.

The film presented itself as a spoof of Mexican telenovelas, so the comedy lies in its larger-than-life dialogues, exaggerated moments, and Ferrell fully speaking in Spanish. In his part, Bernal is also a competent match for Ferrell in his first all-out comedic role, bringing both the drama and laughs.

'Babel' (2006)

Babel follows multiple narratives in different locations, Morocco, Japan, United States and Mexico. These stories are set in motion after an accident involving an American couple (Brad Pitt & Cate Blanchett) in Morocco.

Babelreunites Bernal with Alejandro G. Iñárrituwho directed his breakout role in Amores Perros(2000). Bernal's character Santiago is in the United States/Mexico segment, in which he was tasked with aiding the American couple's nanny as she takes the couple's two children with her to her son's wedding in Mexico. The film is a powerful display of human connection despite being separated miles away.

'Bad Education' (2004)

Directed by legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, Bad Education sees the story of two childhood friends who reunites again later in life and deals with the repercussions of sexual abuse and their harsh Catholic school methods.

Bernal had to lose his Mexican accent and had over five months of training to get into the role. As the film's plot dabbled in mixed identities and metafiction (the film has a story within a story within a story), Bernal played three different interlocking characters. In a film with heavy themes such as this, Bernal delivered a memorable performance worthy of numerous awards.

'The Motorcycle Diaries' (2004)

Based on Che Guevara's own memoir, The Motorcycle Diaries chronicles Guevara's journey across Latin America in his youth with his friend Alberto Granado. In their journey, Guevara discovered the inequalities and injustice in the region and eventually discovered his calling to challenge the condition.

Directed by Brazillian director Walter Salles, the film offered dramatized accounts into the Cuban leader's early days. Despite having already played Guevara two years earlier, Bernal went deeper into his research by meeting Guevara's family and reading literature that were read by him. As a result, his portrayal was mesmerizing and gained him international recognition.

'Y tu mamá también' (2001)

Y tu mamá también is a coming-of-age film directed by Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Roma). It follows two young men and an older woman who went on a trip as they discovered life, friendship and love together against the politics and culture of Mexico.

In this critical darling and box office success, Bernal shared the screen with Maribel Verdu (Pan's Labyrinth) and his longtime friend Diego Luna (Andor). With their strong on-screen chemistry, the film presented a sensual and intelligent exploration of human connection especially in youths that was rarely depicted before.

