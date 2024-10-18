For the first time in a decade, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic The Lord of the Rings series will be able to return to Peter Jackson's vision of Middle-Earth in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Set two centuries before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the tale of the bloody conflict between the noble warriors of Rohan and the vicious conquerors of Dunland. At the center of this conflict are the Rohirrim princess Hèra (Gaia Wise) and the Dunlending prince Wulf (Luke Pasqualino), who are now bitter enemies after living their lives as long-time friends.

During New York Comic Con, Collider's own Therese Lacson had a chance to speak with Gaia Wise about her exciting new The Lord of the Rings character. In addition to discussing what drew her to the project and how Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was an inspiration for Hèra, Wise was also asked about the deteriorating relationship between her character and Wulf. Gaia Wise eloquently explained the downfall of their friendship with the following statement:

"They grew up together, and I think that's so important. I'm sure Luke [Pasqualino] has said they didn't have mother figures; I think they bonded over that. They fought together, they grew together, and I think it breaks our heart that he seems to have gone away. They lost contact, and suddenly he seems to have been so enthralled by his father and his father's ideas of prowess and being a king that it clouds his vision and clouds his memory of their relationship. Of course, that ends with it ending very badly, because I think she's lost a friend, she's lost a companion, and she's lost someone who she really values."

When asked if there was a romantic component in Hèra and Wulf's relationship, Gaia Wise said she sees it as more platonic:

"Honestly, I think it's platonic. I think that's why she's so put out when he asks her for her hand in marriage. She goes, “We were like siblings together.” Obviously, that has happened in the past of the old English kings, but I think it really throws her for a loop because it's not the boy that she used to know."

When Does 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' Come Out?

If you're clamoring for more Tolkien content now that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 has concluded, you won't have to wait much longer for the next adventure. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will debut in theaters on Friday, December 13th, 2024. The rest of Peter Jackson The Lord of the Rings films are available to stream on Max.

