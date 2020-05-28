Gal Gadot’s ‘Hedy Lamarr’ Mini-Series Moves to Apple TV+ from Showtime

Like most people stuck in quarantine, Apple TV+ is currently spending money like mad in the hopes it fills the gaping hole inside of us. Instead of just impulse-buying dog sweaters on Etsy like the rest of us, however, Apple is on the hunt for high profile content people will pay for. Just one day after scooping up Martin Scorsese‘s mega-budgeted Killers of the Flower Moon, Apple acquired the eight-episode Hedy Lamarr mini-series executives produced by and starring Gal Gadot, originally set up at Showtime.

Written and EP’d by The Affair creator Sarah Treem, the limited series will see Gadot playing iconic Golden Age actress and low-key influential inventor, Hedy Lamarr. Here is the official synopsis:

Hailed as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr was first exalted and iconized, then destroyed and eventually forgotten by American audiences, all the while keeping her brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis for the spread spectrum technology we use today. The series will follow the incredible life-story of Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.

Gadot and her producing partner Jaron Varsano conceived the idea for the historical drama before partnering with Treem and Emmy-winning producer Warren Littlefield. Back in August of 2019, Hedy Lamarr was set up at Showtime, but will now debut on Apple TV+ alongside originals like Defending Jacob, Lisey’s Story, and The Shrink Next Door.

As for Gadot, Hedy Lamarr is just another notch on an extremely busy upcoming slate. She’ll return to the DCEU when Wonder Woman 1984 (tentatively) hits theaters on August 12 before heading into production on Kenneth Branagh‘s Death on the Nile adaptation as well as Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.