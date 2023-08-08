The Big Picture Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his role as Netflix's Chief Action Officer seriously, brewing espresso for action stars in a new promo.

Netflix has a lineup of action-packed shows and movies coming up, including the spy flick Heart of Stone, the heist thriller Who is Erin Carter, and other productions like Lupin Part 3 and Rebel Moon.

In addition to action titles, Netflix has a variety of other shows and series in the pipeline, including The Brothers Sun, Pax Massilia, Gyeongseong Creature, Obliterated, and Sweet Home Season 2.

It’s been just a little bit over two months since Arnold Schwarzenegger proudly stepped into the role of Netflix’s Chief Action Officer, and he’s continuing to take the job very seriously. In a new promo, The Terminator star is seen preparing the employees of the studio for another high-octane day at the office, pulling espresso shots for those early morning hours. Looking to get her fix, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot steps up to the counter to secure some caffeine. Showing off her upcoming spy flick, Heart of Stone, Gadot promises the self-proclaimed “espionage expert” that he’ll absolutely love her latest feature. While he may be the top spy, Schwarzenegger fumbles at making Gadot her piping hot cup of joe, with the actress taking over and delivering a wonderfully explosive product.

Netflix’s latest promo serves as a reminder that, although summer is winding down, action season is nowhere near over — at least not on the streaming service. Along with Heart of Stone, the platform will hit audiences with the heist thriller miniseries Who is Erin Carter on August 24. Following that title, the pedal is still all the way to the metal with a slew of other productions including Lupin Part 3, Rebel Moon, Ballerina, Believer 2, and DNA do Crime all arriving before the end of the year with the Kevin Hart-led heist comedy, Lift set to debut in early 2024.

Even if you aren’t an action fan, Netflix has plenty of other titles that are on the way with series including The Brothers Sun, Pax Massilia, Season 1 of both Gyeongseong Creature and Obliterated, and Sweet Home Season 2 all coming soon. Along with the small-scale productions, the Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton-led action thriller, Carry On also has a spot on the streamer’s docket.

What’s Heart of Stone About?

Image via Netflix

Returning to her action roots as we’ve seen her crush in the past in titles such as Fast Five, Red Notice, and, of course, the Wonder Woman franchise, Gadot stars in Heart of Stone as an international spy named Rachel Stone. On her most intense and high-stakes mission yet, the operative has been tasked with keeping an object known as “The Heart” safe from those who may use it for villainous purposes. Promising to be another winner for Netflix’s action collection, the feature also stars Jamie Dornan, Archie Madekwe, Alia Bhatt, Jing Lusi, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The title crashes onto Netflix on August 11.

Even though Gadot knows how to make a killer cup of coffee, Schwarzenegger will undoubtedly hold onto the title of Netflix’s Chief Action Officer as the studio recently greenlit the second season of his series FUBAR. Check out Gadot’s coffee break in the clip below.