While Barbie has been enjoying a record-breaking amount of success, Greta Gerwig's blockbuster about a doll looking for answers to very personal questions almost looked very different. Before it was decided that Margot Robbie, who served as a producer on the project, would also star in the titular role, Gal Gadot was the actress' first choice to bring the doll to life. During a recent interview with Flaunt, Gadot spoke about how she felt when the team behind Barbie informed her that she was being considered for the role, even if both parties went their separate ways before a final decision was made:

I adore Margot. Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for ‘Barbie.’

After looking for a protagonist over a prolonged period of time, Gerwig eventually convinced Robbie to play the role of Stereotypical Barbie. The main character of the story enjoyed throwing parties with the other Barbies every night, until one fateful day she realized her seemingly perfect life wasn't what she loved anymore. Desperate for answers, she pays a visit to Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), who informs her that she has to go to the real world to figure out what's actually going on with her. With Ken (Ryan Golsing) by her side, Barbie was ready to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Barbie became a bigger success than anyone could've imagined, grossing more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. No one saw the reach the blockbuster had before this summer. No one except Margot Robbie, of course. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the actress revealed that, when originally pitching the project to Warner Bros., she told the executives that Greta Gerwig's movie could gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. While most people found it hard to believe her at first, Robbie turned out to be right.

What Has Gal Gadot Been Up To?

Even if she didn't get to star in Barbie, Gal Gadot has kept herself busy with a few projects in recent years. Just this weekend alone, Netflix is releasing Heart of Stone, an action adventure where the actress plays a secret agent. As Rachel Stone, Gadot has to travel the world to prevent a powerful technological device from falling into the wrong hands, which could end the world as we know it. In addition to working with Netflix, it was recently revealed that a third Wonder Woman movie is not currently in development at Warner Bros., possibly bringing Gadot's time as the iconic character to an end.

