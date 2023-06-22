Gal Gadot has become one of the most prominent action stars in the business. Her latest effort, Netflix's action thriller Heart of Stone, was a solid hit that could launch yet another franchise for her and the streaming service. Coupled with her other hits, like Red Notice and, of course, Wonder Woman, Gadot has carved a nice place for herself as a modern action heroine.

Since her breakthrough in the mid-2010s, Gadot has become a familiar face in blockbuster cinema. Many of her films have received praise from audiences, as evidenced by their rankings on IMDb. Movie fans have given generous ratings to Gal Gadot's movies on IMDb; they might not be masterpieces, but her films are tremendously entertaining, with her absolute best movies ranking among the most popular on the influential site.

10 'Keeping Up with the Joneses' (2016)

IMDb Score: 5.9/10

Keeping Up with the Joneses is about a cul-de-sac couple who become jealous when their new neighbors turn out to be perfect, gorgeous elites. The twist is that the neighbors are spies, and the relationship isn't what it seems. With Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher as one couple and Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot as the other, the film should have been fun but didn't end up coming together quite as planned.

The film was a critical disappointment, with a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Keeping Up with the Joneses allowed Gadot to show her comedic abilities, making it a good risk at the time for the actress. Her chemistry with Galifianakis was fun and translated later to a role in his feature adaptation of Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

9 'Red Notice' (2021)

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

The action thriller Red Notice generated significant excitement based on the enticing premise and the star package of Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Netflix won the project - about an FBI agent and an infamous art charlatan teaming up to catch a dangerous thief - and it has become one of their most successful films despite mixed reviews.

Red Notice's mixed-to-negative reviews are largely justified when looking at the narrative critically, but the individual character work allowed each of the mega-stars to do exactly what they do best. Audiences loved the hectic plot and over-the-top action, which is why Netflix is already developing a Red Notice sequel. The twist at the end, whether expected or not, is part of the fun double-crossing structure, giving Gadot the chance to create another iconic character.

8 'Death on the Nile' (2022)

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

Following the success of Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh continued his series of Agatha Christie revivals with Death on the Nile, and Gadot was the first member of the ensemble cast to be announced. She was later joined by Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, and more. Gadot plays Linnet Ridgeway, an heiress who marries Hammer's Simon Doyle and sets out on a honeymoon cruise of the Nile with a group of future murder suspects.

It shouldn't be a spoiler that it is Linnet who is the victim of the titular death, placing Gadot front and center throughout the strong who-dun-it movie; indeed, much of the film's promotion was built around her. Death on the Nile received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise for the cast and Branagh's stylish approach. Gadot's performance is surprising, delivering a campy take on the character - whether intentional or not.

7 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

Preceding Gal Gadot's solo film, her first appearance as Wonder Woman came in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film mostly focused on the two leads, but Gadot's Diana Prince managed to steal scenes throughout the film, leading up to her climactic entrance in full costume for the final battle with Doomsday.

Gadot is a highlight of Batman v. Superman, especially during the third act, which introduced Wonder Woman's now-iconic theme, composed by Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL. The sharp sounds of an electric cello are meant to evoke the screams of banshees. Gadot's intervention received acclaim from critics, who reacted divisively to the film but considered her a definite asset.

6 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

Justin Lin's Fast & Furious was Gal Gadot's first film, and it launched her career. The story is that Gadot auditioned for the part in Quantum of Solace that would later go to Olga Kurylenko, and while she didn't get that role, the same casting director thought of her when the role of Gisele Yashar came up. Gal Gadot encapsulates the international brand that the Fast franchise has always embodied.

Fast & Furious uses the classic Fast structure, introducing someone the audience will grow to love as a member of the villain's side. Gisele initially works for Arturo Braga but later comes to help Dom and Brian travel to Mexico to take Braga down. Gisele was a fierce addition to the Fast universe, especially considering Gadot did her own stunts.