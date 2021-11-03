Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Show White, according to Deadline. Gadot will star opposite Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story, as the title character.

This take on Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) and is set to begin production in 2022. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, will be writing new songs for the film.

Gadot will soon be starring in Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds coming to Netflix on November 12. Gadot is also developing Cleopatra, in which she will star, and will return to Netflix for Heart of Stone.

Snow White is just one of the many live-action adaptations of a Disney animated film in the works. Set to come to Disney+ next year is Peter Pan & Wendy, directed by The Green Knight's David Lowery. Also scheduled for 2023 is Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid, which will star Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem. Also coming in the near future is a Jungle Book sequel from Jon Favreau, a Lion King prequel from Barry Jenkins, and Robert Zemeckis's Pinocchio.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a landmark animated film when it was released in 1937, as it was the first full-length animated feature film, and Disney's first animated feature film. The American Film Institute called it one of the 100 greatest American films, and the greatest animated film of all time. The film was selected for the National Film Registry in 1989. Considering how important Snow White is to Disney, it's almost surprising they haven't attempted to remake this film earlier.

While Snow White is set to start shooting in 2022, there is no release date yet for the live-action adaptation.

