It’s been a while since we last heard of Cleopatra. The upcoming epic is set to star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the title character – an Egyptian ruler that is one of the few women that has been a prominent figure in History books for as long as we can remember. In an exclusive interview with Flaunt, Gadot provided some important updates about the project and revealed some more details of what we can look forward to seeing on the big screen.

Even though Cleopatra is a known historical figure, the upcoming movie will certainly feel like a fresh approach to the character, since Hollywood now has a bigger commitment to female representation. The story has the potential of being the kind of celebratory epic that male leaders have been constantly granted in cinema. The movie has the potential to provide a nuanced portrait of Cleopatra, and this is what Gadot underscored:

“It’s a big task. I don’t want to [rush] making it— it’s something that needs...so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra. We have incredible writers working on the script—before and after the writer’s strike—like Laeta Kalogridis [‘Shutter Island’]. It’s a beautiful script. We’re not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman.”

Gal Gadot on the Timeliness of 'Cleopatra'

Gadot also underscored that Cleopatra will be a timely movie, since “our generation and youngsters know very little” about her. The actor mentioned that previous historical media like books and movies tended to focus on her relationship with Roman leaders Mark Anthony and Julius Caesar, but “there’s so much that we’ve never heard about her.” Gadot capped it off by stating that Cleopatra was “brilliant,” and suggests that this is the kind of approach that the upcoming epic will take.

Coincidentally, the most famous movie about Cleopatra made in Hollywood was also one that defines the history of cinema. Released in 1963, the 4-hour epic starred Elizabeth Taylor in the title role and, at the time, became the most expensive movie ever made – with a production that was problematic, to say the least. The effort paid off: Cleopatra was nominated for several awards, including nine categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

True to form, the new Cleopatra also comes with its share of controversy, since Gadot’s casting has been criticized because the actor is Israeli. The movie is set to be directed by Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), with Patty Jenkins attached to produce, and is still in pre-production, so it’ll be a while before it starts to take physical shape.

