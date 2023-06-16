Gal Gadot is putting away the Lasso of Truth for now in search of a new weapon - these ones are slightly more traditional - as she takes on the lead in Heart of Stone, Netflix's spy action thriller that will be premiering this summer on the streaming platform. Stay tuned to Collider as we will be bringing you more Heart of Stone coverage from Netflix's Tudum Global Event currently ongoing in Brazil, where our own Erick Massoto will have on-the-ground interview content from those involved.

Heart of Stone is an exhilarating, globe-trotting thriller that draws inspiration from iconic franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible. At its core is Rachel Stone (played by Gadot), a highly skilled and enigmatic elite agent with a knack for saving the world and a few secrets up her sleeve. In this captivating adventure, Rachel finds herself on a mission of paramount importance, where she encounters Parker (portrayed by Jamie Dornan), a fellow spy, and Keya (played by Alia Bhatt), a brilliant hacker. Together, they strive to prevent a catastrophic event by ensuring that a super technology, powered by artificial intelligence, does not fall into the wrong hands.

Gadot - who also recently returned to the Fast and Furious franchise - leads the film as she attempts to launch her own series. Total Film has some exclusive images from the movie as part of their cover feature, and they showcase Gadot's world-travelling secret agent alongside Dornan and Bhatt, looking a little worse for wear (well, not so much Dornan, who is always a dish, let's be honest).

It's Okay to Dream of Being an Action Star

Speaking about launching her own action franchise, Gadot claimed that Wonder Woman was the launchpad for her dreams of becoming an action star in her own right. “I think Wonder Woman was the thing that really gave me the confidence that it’s OK to go dream and produce a movie that is a female-driven action film – a thriller – for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

‘Jaron [Varsano], my husband, who is also my partner in life and in the production company [Pilot Wave] that we’ve had – we had a meeting with David Ellison [CEO of Skydance Media] back in 2017. And at the end of the meeting, he asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I told him, ‘I want to do this. This is what I want to do.’ We shook on it that day, and here we are.”

The synopsis for the film can be found here:

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone releases on Netflix on August 11. Check out the images below:

