Netflix has struck a deal with Skydance for worldwide rights to Gal Gadot's upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which will see the actress return to the streamer following Red Notice.

Tom Harper, who directed the indie gem Wild Rose and Amazon's underrated adventure movie The Aeronauts, will direct Heart of Stone from a script by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures). Gadot will also produce alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, as well as Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Deadline broke the Heart news.

Netflix seemed like a natural fit for Heart of Stone, given its already-strong relationship with Skydance, which produced the streamer's hits 6 Underground and The Old Guard. Skydance is also behind an untitled time travel movie that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are currently filming for Netflix.

Image via Warner Bros.

Heart of Stone is the second big-budget Skydance movie to find a streaming home this week, as Amazon is nearing a $200 million deal for Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War, though that film has already been shot, whereas it's still very early days for Heart of Stone.

Those two deals come on the heels of Skydance selling its animated movies Luck and Spellbound to Apple, which is considered a major Oscar contender in this year's animated race thanks to its acquisition of Wolfwalkers. Meanwhile, Skydance's Michael B. Jordan movie Without Remorse moved from Paramount to Amazon.

Up next for Gadot is Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, which will be followed by Red Notice, the action thriller that pairs Gadot with Dwayne Johnson and Reynolds. The film played a big part in Netflix's 2021 sizzle reel that debuted earlier this week. The Wonder Woman actress is also slated to star in a Cleopatra movie that Patty Jenkins will direct for Paramount, which will also release Skydance's Top Gun and Mission: Impossible sequels, as well as the Henry Golding movie Snake Eyes.

