Watch Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, and Many More Celebrities Save the World via Cell Phone “Imagine” Cover

Finally, our long national nightmare is over. I am ecstatic to announce that the coronavirus has been defeated thanks to the Herculean efforts of Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, and a dozen more famous faces to get together and record a line from John Lennon‘s “Imagine” on their cell phones and, ah, I’m now being handed a second report that the video has not, in fact, defeated the coronavirus and is just vaguely uncomfortable to watch all the way through. My apologies.

No, really, sorry, that’s a mean way to describe what is clearly a nice effort with its heart firmly in the right place. Gadot and Co. mean well. This is pleasant. It’s very, very pleasant. But also the entire coronavirus has me hyper-aware of pop culture stuff that feels tone-deafly post-apocalyptic, and a gaggle of Hollywood’s most successful people just dead-eye reciting “Imagine” into a cell-phone while people are like, rioting over toilet paper checks off several of the required Black Mirror boxes. (See also: Quibi’s Murder House Flip.)

Anyway, check out the video below and decide for yourself. It’s fine, really. It’s cute. For more on how the coronavirus has affected the entertainment industry, here is our constantly-updating list of the events and projects postponed so far.