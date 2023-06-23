We’re still a couple of months away from the premiere of Netflix movie Heart of Stone, but the streamer teased the upcoming action flick with a trailer unveiled during its fan event TUDUM held in Brazil last weekend. Directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose), the movie is set to premiere on August 11, and Collider had the chance to talk with the trio of stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Alia Bhatt (RRR), and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades trilogy) about their excitement.

During the interview, Gadot, Bhatt, and Dornan talked about having a good time on and offscreen, what they want people to see most, what they love about their characters, and how they are looking forward to the premiere of the action-packed movie. Bhatt compared Hollywood to Bollywood and Gadot provided an important update on Red Notice 2. You can read the full interview below or watch the video above.

COLLIDER: So one of my favorite things about Heart of Stone is that we get to see you guys bonding, having fun; you go to a bar, you drink beer, and then you dance. So I wanted to know from you, how is it coming up with those scenes? Do you have as much fun off-screen as you do on-screen?

GAL GADOT: I think we do. I think we do, and that's what helps the scenes play out better. We had so much fun working together. They really enjoy working with me. [Laughs] No, but we really had such an immediate chemistry that it helps everything. We feel very comfortable.

Image via Netflix

Yeah, we can tell. For all of you, what are you most excited for people to see in this movie?

ALIA BHATT: I think what I enjoyed the most when I was watching it—I watched the film like the audience even though I'm in it—was how it feels very personal, the way the story unfolds. It feels like you're really there; the camera work, the way the action sequences are shot. Also, the characters, you instantly connect with Rachel Stone because she's sensitive. She's not afraid of showing her emotion, but she's also really tough, and she's always trying to help and save the day pretty much. And all the characters and their arcs and their layers, they all feel like you understand everyone, and that's what I like. There's not just, “Oh, this is a bad guy, and this is a good guy, and this is a troubled guy.” It's not that black and white. I love the in-between, and I mainly love the way it's shot, like it just keeps going; there's no break.

JAMIE DORNAN: I just think the scale of it and the ambition of it, and hopefully we've pulled that off. You know, we're taking people on a proper ride here and particularly, you know, right from the off, those first 15 minutes are like, you better be ready for it.

GADOT: Yeah, buckle up!

DORNAN: It's very full on, and hopefully the whole movie feels like that. It's a very fun ride, and we're excited to offer that up to people.

GADOT: I'm excited for people to sit at the edge of their seats. I'm excited for them to reveal the twists and turns. I think there's a really good, healthy amount of humor and action and drama, and just for people to enjoy it and have fun with us with the movie.

Image via Netflix

This is for the group as well; I want to know, what do you like most about your character?

DORNAN: His determination. You know, he's very driven, he's very driven in everything he does. That's a good thing to sort of aim for, you know, someone who is focused on what they want to achieve and will stop it at any means to get there. I admire that.

GADOT: Her humanity, her ability to have an open mind, her loose cannon type of vibe that she has. [Laughs]

She goes through a lot, right? So, Alia, I've been having the "Prada" music video on repeat…

BHATT: [Laughs] Wow, you like Hindi music?

Oh yes. So I wanted to ask you, is there a big difference between working on projects like Bollywood’s RRR, Brahmāstra, this, is there a big difference between them?

BHATT: Not really. I think a film set all over the world is the same. It's the same people, it's the same vision, it's the same spirit, it's the same intention. It's just the language is different. And eventually, the storytelling is also– It's not the same storytelling, but we're working towards key core emotions because that's eventually what connects a universal audience.

That's great. Gal, can you tell us... is there anything you can say about Red Notice 2, maybe 3?

GADOT: We're all talking about it. I don't know if I can say anything! I already read the second script, and it’s… whoo! We're all very excited about it!

Heart of Stone premieres on August 11. You can watch the trailer below: