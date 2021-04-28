Gal Gadot is set to produce and star in a feature film adaptation of Catriona Silvey’s debut novel Meet Me in Another Life. The book was only published yesterday, but as per the press release, the acquisition was described as "competitive."

Atlas Entertainment will partner up with Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave, with Atlas’ Kurt Kanemoto tasked with steering the project to the big screen. The broad strokes of the plot follow a man and woman who continue to meet in multiple different versions of reality, with the novel described as a thrilling and imaginative exploration into the many iterations of love and how choice can change everything.

The sci-fi romance revolves around Thora and Santi, two strangers who meet by chance in a foreign city. However, despite a tragic accident they continue to end up in each other’s paths through time and space becoming friends, colleagues, lovers and enemies along the way, as they seek to discover why fate continues to bring them together so often under such different circumstances.

It’s a hell of a high concept that makes Meet Me in Another Life sound like an intriguingly unique spin on both the sci-fi and romance genres, while it’ll allow Gadot to stretch her acting muscles. The actress is one of the most recognizable and highest-paid stars in Hollywood, but the majority of her work has taken place inside the realm of effects-driven blockbusters, so it’ll be interesting to see how she fares with what sounds like a very meaty and character-driven role to sink her teeth into.

There’s no word yet on what studio Meet Me in Another Life will call home, but Atlas’ Charles Roven and Gadot both have strong ties to Warner Bros., making it one of the more likely potential destinations. However, it could be a long time yet before the literary adaptation enters production, given the lead’s jam-packed schedule.

Not only does Gadot have Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds releasing later this year, but the streamer recently acquired the rights to her espionage thriller Heart of Stone, which is viewed as a potential franchise-starter.

If that wasn’t enough, Gadot has long-delayed mystery sequel Death on the Nile finally arriving next February, her Hedy Lamarr miniseries moved over from Showtime to AppleTV+ last year and she’s looking to re-team with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins on a new version of the Cleopatra story, without even mentioning her third solo outing as Diana Prince being fast-tracked into development just a couple of days after Wonder Woman 1984 was released.

That’s a busy slate to say the least, but Meet Me in Another Life marks uncharted territory for Gadot’s chops as a dramatic talent, which definitely makes it one of the more exciting efforts she’s got on the docket.

