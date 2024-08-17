With franchises becoming more and more popular for movies, certain actors and actresses have risen to fame from these prominent roles. One such talent is Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model who got her first acting gig in the Israeli drama Bubot before entering Hollywood with the Fast and Furious franchise.

Ever since her appearance in The Fast and Furious franchise, Gadot has landed herself larger roles, including Wonder Woman in the DCEU. Now a Hollywood icon, she has amassed an impressive catalog of films ranging from action, comedy, drama, and superhero genres. With Gadot having so many great films, this list will look into some of her best movies based on her performance, overall quality, and critical response.

10 'Triple 9' (2016)

Directed by John Hillcoat

Triple 9 is a recent crime thriller that leans into morally flexible characters, creating a classic heist movie within the last ten years. After their previous job falls apart, their boss puts them on another death-defying mission; the only problem is one of the members, a corrupt cop, is partnered with the cleanest cop imaginable. Triple 9 sees the gang use the cop in their plan, pulling off an insane heist and a big score.

Gadot has only a minor role in Triple 9, playing the sister of the group's boss, who gets romantically involved with one of the characters. Even with minimal screen time, she still gives fans a solid performance in a star-studded cast. Triple 9 isn't just one of Gadot's best movies, but Anthony Mackie's as well, proving it to be a solid crime thriller. The talented cast helps carry this movie, making it an enjoyable watch without looking too far into it.

9 'The Flash' (2023)

Directed by Andres Muschietti

With what was promised to be the best DC movie ever, The Flash disappointed audiences with rushed CGI and actor controversy. After Barry Allen is unsure how to free his innocent father from prison, he decides to go back in time with hopes of rewriting history. However, this only creates new problems with different versions of heroes, another version of himself, and a Kryptonian catastrophe that he must help stop.

It's unfortunate DC relegated Gadot's Wonder Woman to cameos in the DCEU's latter stretch, considering she is one of the best characters in this universe. She only appears in a couple-minute sequence, saving Flash and Batman. Regardless of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller and the awful CGI, The Flash still offers a heartwarming story with fun cameos to deliver a movie full of multiverse fun. With some funny jokes, intense action, and great acting, The Flash is actually a pretty good story and a bit overhated.

8 'Fast and Furious 6' (2013)

Directed by Justin Lin

While this series is surprisingly not the longest movie franchise, it is still up there, with Fast and Furious 6 being one of the many entries. With the crew living rich lives as fugitives around the globe, Hobbs has been investigating a group of skilled mercenaries. When they are too much for him to handle, he calls in the rest of the gang to give him a hand, gearing up for another high-octane action movie.

Gadot reprises her character, Gisele, seemingly making a noble sacrifice in the film. By this point in the franchise, fans should realize what they are in for, but somehow, these movies continue to subvert expectations, making each film crazier and bolder than the last. Fast and Furious 6 gives fans what they want with pure entertainment that leans more into the characters' chemistry, providing some of the funniest moments in the franchise.

Directed by Shawn Levy

Directed by Deadpool and Wolverine director, Date Night was one of his earlier films before Shawn Levy's recent success with Marvel. The film follows a married couple looking to bring back their love life; they go to a fancy restaurant and pretend to be absent customers. However, when some thugs mistake the two for the people who reserved this table, they go on a crazy adventure to escape the mob and find a flash drive.

While, ironically, this film might not be the best date night movie, it is still an entertaining movie that is more than welcome for a date night. Gadot only appears as a small cameo in this movie but adds a comedic scene between the main cast. Date Night is a feel-good movie that offers funny moments, an enjoyable plotline, and some heartfelt and relatable moments. With a great cast and perfect comedic acting, Date Night is an underrated gem that more fans should check out.

6 'Death on the Nile' (2022)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

A movie can't go wrong when adapting a classic novel, especially when it is a masterpiece written by one of the best-selling novelists in history. Death on the Nile is another intriguing mystery of Poirot's journey that introduces Gadot as Linnet, a wealthy woman currently on her honeymoon. With unexpected twists and turns, the movie is a thrilling adventure for fans as they witness Poirot piece together the captivating mystery with an underrated performance by Gadot.

5 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (2018)

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnson

Serving as a sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, this film takes place six years later, with Ralph and Vanellope exploring the internet. Ralph Breaks the Internet has the two traveling the internet to find a new part in order to keep Vanellope's game running. But their journey won't be so easy, as the two encounter many threats and dangers in this wide world web.

Gadot plays the insanely cool top player in a racing game and a main character of the movie. Playing a vital part in the film, she is one of the best parts of this sequel, with awesome moments and excellent line delivery. With so many cameos and fun references in Ralph Breaks the Internet, the movie is excellent for any age, as everyone can relate to and enjoy the story. The film has a heartfelt ending, some good messages, a fun journey, and great character dynamics.

4 'Furious 7' (2015)

Directed by James Wan

The unfortunate passing of Paul Walker during the filming of this movie changed the franchise forever, as it lost its leading man. Despite this, they still went ahead with Furious 7, paying homage to the deceased actor tastefully. With the crew living everyday lives again, they are unexpectedly brought back to deal with the brother of a former villain seeking revenge with a highly advanced surveillance system.

Furious 7 is one of the best movies of the franchise, giving fans a heartwrenching ending with the farewell of Walker's character. The sendoff was beautiful and remains the most iconic scene of the franchise. Bringing in professional fighters and athletes, such as the Olympian and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, the movie heavily leans into badass hand-to-hand combat. Furious 7 has everything fans want from a Fast and Furious film, from incredible action, great humor, and emotional moments.

3 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Directed by Zack Snyder

With Zack Snyder's Justice League finally being made after years of prayers from fans, he wasted no effort, making it one of the longest movies ever made. After Superman's death, Batman and Wonder Woman journey across the world to assemble a team of heroes capable of saving the world. This is precisely what they need to do, with the arrival of Steppenwolf and Darkseid threatening the balance of humanity.

Gadot reprises her most well-known role as Wonder Woman for the team-up fans have been waiting for. Despite some flaws, like the overuse of slow-motion and questionable decisions, this fantastic superhero film leans into darker aspects. With its incredible style, cinematography, action, and story, this is one of the best Justice League movies, finally giving fans this experience in live-action.