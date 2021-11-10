With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream this Friday, I recently spoke to Gal Gadot about making the huge Netflix movie. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film is about one of the top FBI profilers, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gadot), aka "The Bishop." Loaded with action, around the world locations, and some very funny scenes between Johnson and Reynolds, Red Notice is well worth your time and it’s going to be a massive hit for Netflix. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato and was produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, and Scott Sheldon.

During the interview, Gadot talked about what it’s really like filming a big action sequence in a movie like the mine shaft sequence in Red Notice, what it was like working with Johnson and Reynolds, what film someone should watch if they have never seen anything she’s done, and I jokingly asked which tastes better: Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin. In addition, I got an update on her Cleopatra movie with director Patty Jenkins. She said:

“Cleopatra is definitely still happening. We have an amazing script and I cannot wait to celebrate and bring her story to the big screen.”

While many different filmmakers have tried to get a Cleopatra project off the ground in recent years, including David Fincher, Ang Lee, and Denis Villeneuve, it remains to be seen if Gadot and Jenkins can actually get it made.

If someone has never seen anything she has done what is the first thing they should watch?

Which tastes better: Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds Aviation Gin?

What surprised her about working with Johnson and Reynolds?

What is it really like behind-the-scenes during the making of a big action sequence like the mine chase in the 3rd act of Red Notice?

What’s the status of her doing Cleopatra with Patty Jenkins?

Here's the official synopsis:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

