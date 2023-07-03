Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will soon go from playing one of DC's most iconic superheroes to playing the original Disney villain. Gadot will play the Evil Queen in Disney's live action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Gadot talked about playing the villain in the film.

In the interview, Gadot talked about what it was like to play the villain compared to her other roles. "I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen," said Gadot. "There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain." The animated version of Snow White was released in 1937, and was the first animated feature film produced by Disney. In the animated film, the Evil Queen was voiced by Lucille La Verne. Gadot also talked about how the movie being a musical affected the way she played the character. "Because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it."

Along with Gadot, the film will also star Rachel Zegler as Snow White. In the original animated film, the Evil Queen was Snow White's (Adriana Caselotti) stepmother. The villain wanted to kill Snow White after her magic mirror (Moroni Olsen) told her that Snow White was the "fairest of them all" instead of her. After the Evil Queen learned where Snow White was hiding, she went to her stepdaughter disguised as an old woman and gave her a poison apple. The live action film will also star Martin Klebba as Grumpy, one of the most memorable of the seven dwarfs, who at first does not trust Snow White. In the original animated film, the character was voiced by Pinto Colvig. Andrew Burnap will also star in the film as an original character. The movie will be directed by Marc Webb, who also directed The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Snow White': Gal Gadot Shares Image From Her Last Day as The Evil Queen

The List of Disney Live Action Remakes Keeps Growing

Snow White has joined the list of the many animated films that Disney has remade in live action. The most recent live action remake, The Little Mermaid, was released in theaters in May. A live action remake of Disney's second animated film, Pinocchio, was released on Disney+ in September. A live action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch is currently in development. Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the animated film, will return to voice the character in the remake. Tia Carrere, who played Nani in the animated film, will also star in the film as a new character. Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David in the animated film, has also revealed that he will have a cameo in the upcoming film.

Disney's live action remake of Snow White is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024. In the meantime, check out this recent Collider interview with Gadot about her upcoming film Heart of Stone below: