Wonder Woman 3 was announced to be getting fast-tracked into development days after Wonder Woman 1984 arrived in December of last year, and we now have an update from Gal Gadot on the project.

During the premiere of Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice, in which she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, Gadot was asked by Variety about the current status of Wonder Woman 3. Gadot noted that the script is being worked on and everything is moving forward, but made sure to keep any specific details a secret: “I can’t tell you yet, but we’re working on the script.” She also joked that she couldn’t let any potential plot details out “because people will come off the roof and take me away.”

Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984) also shared the development of the next movie during DC FanDome last month. "We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins added. "Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she's so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3." Jenkins is currently working on the next big-screen Star Wars spinoff, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, due for release in December 2023.

Gadot is also busy at work, having just been announced in the role of the Evil Queen for Disney’s live-action Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler. In addition to the soon-to-be-released Red Notice, Gadot also has espionage thriller Heart of Stone in development for Netflix in addition to sci-fi romance Meet Me in Another Life, which is being adapted from the novel of the same name by Catriona Silvey.

Seeing as the movie hasn’t even commenced filming yet, Wonder Woman 3 does not have an official confirmed release date.

