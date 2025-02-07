The Lord of the Rings is filled with heartwarming moments, but one of the best didn't make it into the theatrical cut of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Upon their departure from Lothlórien, Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) gives each member of the Fellowship a special gift to aid in their journey, except for Gimli (John Rhys-Davies). For him, she gives three strands of her hair, making for a moment that, for those who aren't familiar with J.R.R. Tolkien lore, may seem weird, but that carries a lot of personal significance for both of them and Tolkien's whole Legendarium.

Gimli Respectfully Asks for a Single Strand of Galadriel's Hair

The gift ceremony comes straight from the books and is deeply meaningful to all involved, with particular significance to Gimli and Galadriel. The Lady of Lórien offers him a gift of his choice, but he initially declines, saying that seeing her is enough, "for she is more fair than all the jewels beneath the earth." Flattered, she gently insists, and he asks for a single strand of her golden hair, said to be one of her most beautiful features, to remember her by. Instead of one, she gives the Dwarf three.

Galadriel doesn't have a gift ready for Gimli because of the historical enmity between Elves and Dwarfs; she didn't think he would accept any gifts. Indeed, at first he doesn't. Her reasoning was that it would be best to let him choose, symbolizing her being open to his requests, not only as a member of the Fellowship, but also as a Dwarf. On Gimli's part, asking for a strand of Galadriel's hair has nothing romantic to it. Instead, it comes from a place of admiration for her beauty, wisdom, and graciousness, reflecting his personal respect and reverence for her and the respect he was shown during the Fellowship's stay in Lothlórien.

Given the two races' long history, it's unprecedented for a Dwarf like Gimli, a proud warrior, to show such an admiration for an Elf, especially one of Galadriel's stature. On Galadriel's side, granting him what he chose highlights her wisdom, compassion, and perception, giving a personal gift to someone from a race seen as an enemy by most of her kin. This exchange then symbolizes the mending of the ancient rift between Elves and Dwarfs. Later, the three strands of hair become a cherished heirloom for Gimli, and are kept as a treasure of his people.

This Isn’t the First Time Someone Asks Galadriel for Her Hair