The mech-based hero shooter GALAHAD 3093 recently held an open beta from March 19th to March 28th and has announced that a second beta will be available as well. Anyone who missed or enjoyed the first beta will be able to suit up starting July 23rd and running until August 1st. All that is required is to request access to the beta via Steam and, if selected, players can join the fun starting tomorrow.

GALAHAD 3093 combines mech-based combat and Arthurian legend to create a unique game featuring large-scale battles. With 32 players split into two teams of riders, known as Knights, who must battle using their mechs, called Lances. These Lances are customizable, allowing for new strategies and different synergy in each match. In addition to the customizable Lances, each Knight has passive and active abilities and with these two things combined, the game aims stay fresh and offer players countless ways to tackle a match.

RELATED: 'GALAHAD 3093’s First Extended Open Beta Is Starting Soon — Here's When and How to Participate

The second beta will feature five maps including two new maps. The first is titled The Rig, which is described as a group of loosely connected deep-sea drilling platforms that will encourage players to master flying, as landing in the wrong place will see your Lance met with a watery end. The second is titled The Pit, which is a vertical mineshaft offering engagements from above and below. Teams will spawn in the middle and battle for control of the full depths of this map. In addition to the new maps, Simutronics will host a tournament from July 29th to July 31st. The winner will be determined by whoever has the highest single-match score during this window and will receive a prize from Simutronics CEO David Whatley's personal lunchbox, which contains a mystery gift.

Players can request access to the GALAHAD 3093 beta and wishlist the game on Steam here and check out the trailer for GALAHAD 3093's second beta below.

For more information on GALAHAD 3093, visit GALAHAD3093.com and follow the game on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Players can also join the Discord community for updates directly from the developers.

KEEP READING: 'Aliens: Fireteam Elite' Preview Offers a Fun, Frantic Survival-Shooter That's Absolutely Dripping With Lore

Share Share Tweet Email

Warner Bros. Will Produce At Least 10 Movies Exclusively for HBO Max in 2022 WB's move to release tentpole titles day-and-date on HBO Max was met with resistance from filmmakers.

Read Next

Justin Joy (11 Articles Published) Justin has been diving into fantasy worlds since he can remember. He is a certified nerd who has a deep love of reading, writing, and eating as much food as humanly possible. You can typically find him taking shelter from the sun playing video games or braving the elements in order to walk his two adorable Australian Shepherds. More From Justin Joy