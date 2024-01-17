The Big Picture Galavant's Season 2 ending set up an epic third season with an exciting cliffhanger and unfinished storylines. The show's best season was yet to come.

The cast and creatives of Galavant actively campaigned to continue the show on streaming platforms like Hulu or Netflix, and there has been interest in taking the story to Broadway.

The passionate cast and producers, along with the show's fantastical and musical nature, make it a perfect fit for a revival in an age of reboots and revivals.

"Way back in days of old (2015-2016) there was a legend told" on ABC. For two seasons, viewers were treated to the musical, fantasy-adventure show, Galavant. Picked up to fill in Once Upon a Time's winter hiatus during its third and fourth seasons, Galavant follows the adventures of the titular knight (Joshua Sasse), as he sets off to reclaim his former glory and his love, Madalena (Mallory Jansen) both of whom were stolen by the evil King Richard (Timothy Omundson). Galavant joins forces with Princess Isabella "Izzy" (Karen David) and his squire Sid (Luke Youngblood), only to find out by the first season's end that Madalena is the real villain, out to ascend the throne herself, along with King Richard's best friend, Gareth, played by Vinnie Jones.

Season 2 forces Galavant, Richard, and their friends to join forces to defeat Madalena. Throughout the series' 18 episodes, Galavant and Izzy fall in love and retire from adventures to live a quiet life, while Richard finds a new romance (not to mention an iconic pet dragon named Tad Cooper). As "Weird Al" Yankovic sings the season to a close, all seems well, except for the defeated Madalena, who seeks help from an all-powerful master of the Dark, Dark Evil Way (D'Dew) to regain her now lost glory. The ending signified closure to the show's status quo and left room for an exciting new story for season 3. While the cancelation was a disappointment, it was an even greater regret to its cast, who have been vocal about their fondness for the show. In the age of streaming services, reboots, and revivals, now would be the perfect time to offer closure with a revival season of Galavant.

Galavant A musical comedy adventure featuring a knight on a quest for love who helps a childish king to see the error of his ways. Release Date January 4, 2015 Cast Vinnie Jones , Karen Shenaz David , Joshua Sasse , Timothy Omundson Genres Comedy , Musical Adventure , Fantasy Seasons 2

'Galavant's Season 2 Ending Set Up an Epic Third Season

Epic battles are a cornerstone of the fantasy genre. Despite the comedic nature of the series, Galavant was not going to be outdone by its more serious television relatives, even poking fun at shows like Game of Thrones as their final battle commenced. The war with Queen Madalena had been brewing since the series' start. The final episodes see the show's entire cast of main characters going up against the deranged ruler, who had recently imbued herself with magic from the Dark, Dark Evil Ways (D'Dew). The heroes, of course, emerge victorious, and Gareth approaches the queen in an attempt to have a heart-to-heart. Madalena insists it's too late for her and disappears in a cloud of magic.

As the season comes to a close, Galavant and Izzy find peace and love together with their "real life, happily ever after." King Richard has also found happiness with his new love interest, Roberta (Clare Foster), and most of the characters move on from the battle peacefully, except for Madalena and Gareth. The final moments of the Season 2 finale see Gareth inviting Galavant's former squire, Sid, to join him on a mission to rescue "Madalena from herself." Sid and Gareth had become beloved characters, and the mission promised to be one worthy of some of the best buddy comedies ever made. After disappearing, Madalena is last scene at the fortress of the D.E.L., the Dark, Evil Lord. While the deity isn't seen, a promise that Madalena will be one of the greatest practitioners of magic is made. Manically, the queen proclaims "Nothing will stop me now."

Between the excitement of seeing Sid and Gareth lead their own mission, Madalena's unfinished storyline, and the promise of the revelation of the D.E.L. (who likely would have been portrayed by one of the show's big-name guest stars), the season was set up to be the show's best yet, and it's one that the show and its fans deserve. But they aren't only ones who would love to see this story play out.'

'Galavant's Cast and Creatives Campaigned to Move the Show to Streaming

Since the show's cancelation, Galavant's cast and creators have actively expressed interest in continuing the story. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Chris Koch and John Hoberg said they were interested in moving the show to streaming services such as Hulu or Netflix. Koch pointed out: "Hulu makes sense because I think ABC has some stake in it. Karen [David] said there might be some Netflix talk too." Hoberg agreed, "Hulu would be a good place." Since that interview, ABC's parent company, Disney, has taken control of Hulu and has, of course, launched its own streaming service, Disney Plus. While various rights and other complications often get in the way of shows transitioning from network or cable to streaming services, plenty of shows have made the jump and have shown to be even more successful in their secondary runs. Galavant has a leg up on these shows with its studio firmly established in the streaming industry. The show's fantastical and musical nature certainly lends itself well to the Disney Plus brand of shows. Producers and cast have also expressed interest in taking the story to Broadway, another industry in which Disney is a powerful presence.

No one has been a greater champion of continuing Galavant than star Karen David, who played the strong and beloved Isabella. Following the show's ending, David launched a social media campaign called #MoreGalavant. She rallied fellow cast members and audience members to sign the petition and send physical letters to streamers and executives urging them to continue the series. She helped create various videos with her cast mates and actively communicated with viewers to collaborate in the effort.

In an age of revivals and reboots, with a passionate set of casts and producers and the synergism to make it happen, Galavant is a show that deserves one last huzzah! An exciting cliffhanger at the end of the show's second season sets up a fantastic new dynamic, and the enthusiasm of those who made the show deserve to say farewell to the legend they so passionately told.

Galavant is now streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

