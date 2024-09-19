Galaxy Quest is turning 25 this year, and with it comes its long overdue 4K editions, which are now available to pre-order on Amazon. According to ComicBook, two editions of the sci-fi classic on 4K UHD Blu-ray/Digital went up for pre-order today, including a standard edition and a Limited Edition Steelbook edition with new cover art. Both are set to be released on December 3, a couple of days away from the film’s silver jubilee.

As expected, this Galaxy Quest 4K edition is sure to feature several goodies. These include a new 4K restoration of the movie, a Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of the movie, a Dolby Atmos Audio Track, a Filmmaker Focus program with director Dean Parisot, hours of legacy special features, and Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature. This is indeed an exciting month for fans of the DreamWorks production, as the 4K treatment comes only a few days after Galaxy Quest landed a streaming home on Amazon Prime Video.

Released on December 25, 1999, Galaxy Quest pays homage to the sci-fi universe, especially Star Trek, and has achieved cult status since its debut, particularly with Star Trek fans. The acclaimed comedy film was directed by Dean Parisot and written by David Howard and Robert Gordon, while included in the cast list are Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell and Daryl Mitchell. Despite the amount of love Galaxy Quest received, it was moderately successful at the box office, earning $90.7 million globally, double its budget of $45 million.

What’s Next for 'Galaxy Quest?'

Close

Although it’s been decades since the beloved Galaxy Quest hit the big screens, fans have remained hopeful for a sequel, which was eventually announced last year. In April 2023, a Galaxy Quest TV series was said to be in the works for Paramount+. Not only did this excite fans but also those involved in the project, including Allen, who previously expressed anticipation of seeing Galaxy Quest 2 become a reality. He said:

"Consistently, this crew and everybody else with Galaxy Quest has been fighting to do this 'moments later' when the Thermians come back. We literally just talked about this yesterday, a group of us here, and we don't know why [it hasn't happened]. There's been a script and our friend Alan Rickman passed away, so that script involving he and I in the whole story disappeared. The story itself was so clever and so fun. I love that crew and I love everything about Galaxy Quest."

Galaxy Quest 4K Editions are available to pre-order here and here while the classic film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO