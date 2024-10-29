When you think about movies that poke fun of popular nerdy things, only one brilliant film should come to mind. Now, the beloved film Galaxy Quest is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time December 3, 2024 to celebrate 25 years with the crew of the Protector. A show poking at the fandom that surrounded series like Star Trek, the film was a love letter to science fiction as a whole and a brilliant look at what our love for these kinds of shows really can be. And with an all-star cast, Galaxy Quest has remained a fan favorite for the last 25 years!

Starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Enrico Colantoni, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long, Missi Pyle, and Rainn Wilson, it truly was like capturing lightning in a bottle. The plot was simple: A series titled "Galaxy Quest" was canceled, but that didn't stop fans from falling in love with it. The actors, led by Jason Nesmith (Allen) as their captain, would go to conventions to get money from fans. But what happens when the real life version of their show comes knocking at Jason's door? Will he join his team again? And finally fall in love with Gwen (Weaver)?

The "historical documents" from their show (AKA episodes) get to an alien life form and the rest is history. It is hilarious and brilliant and now you can bring home the magic with a whole bunch of new bonus features! The 4K release includes a Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot that is new to the release. The collection also includes deleted scenes, a theatrical trailer for the movie, Weaver rapping and more. The full list of bonus features is as follows:

Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot—NEW!

Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest

Never Give Up, Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector

By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects

Alien School: Creating the Thermian Race

Actors in Space

Sigourney Weaver Raps

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Truly The Best Kind of Parody Movie

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Galaxy Quest could easily make fun of Star Trek fans and mock those who love the genre. But it doesn't. If anything, it is a celebration of the love that we have for things like Trek and without the fans, the crew of the Protector would never have survived their real life space mission. It makes Galaxy Quest a beloved classic. Yes, it has all the tropes that we've come to know and love from Trek, including Allen wearing a tight ripped shirt à la William Shatner as Captain Kirk. But the movie itself has a legacy that now spans 25 years!

You can own Galaxy Quest on 4K Ultra HD on December 3, 2024.