It’s been 25 years—a quarter of a century!—since Galaxy Quest premiered in theaters. In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary and a brand-new 4K Ultra HD release, Collider is joining forces with Paramount Pictures to give you a chance to see this sci-fi comedy classic on the big screen before heading out to grab your own Limited-Edition SteelBook copy. Read on for the full details on how to enter to win free tickets.

On December 25, 1999, director Dean Parisot’s Galaxy Quest crash-landed in theaters. The comedy would go on to join the parody greats with its stacked ensemble cast and hilarious premise about a group of sci-fi has-been actors abducted into space when aliens mistake their hit TV series for “historical documents.” The movie stars Tim Allen (of Home Improvement, Toy Story, and The Santa Clause fame), the genre’s Alien queen herself, Sigourney Weaver, the legendary Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Rainn Wilson, and Justin Long.

In addition to this special theatrical presentation, fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on a newly remastered copy of Galaxy Quest in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos sound. This makes at-home viewing the next best immersive experience to seeing it at the cinema. The 4K version and the Limited-Edition SteelBook will both have access to a digital copy plus over 90 minutes of new and legacy bonus content, which includes the director's look back on the movie and its lasting impact on pop culture, plus tons more.

‘Galaxy Quest’ Screening Details

If you're in the Los Angeles area or are able to get there, join us on Tuesday, December 3. This special 4K screening will take place at the Landmark Theatre Sunset. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. and all guests will be provided with free popcorn and soda.

How to Get ‘Galaxy Quest’ Tickets

For your chance to win tickets to this exciting 25th-anniversary screening, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you, and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. This one’s going to go fast! We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to December 3, so keep an eye out.

Galaxy Quest will be available to purchase in 4K Ultra HD beginning on December 3. Check out Collider for even more screenings.