‘Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary’ Coming November 26

0

For one night only — Tuesday, November 26 — fans of the objectively perfect 1999 inside baseball sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest can find out its wild-but-true behind the scenes stories in a theatrical screening of documentary Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary. Just one month shy of Galaxy Quest‘s 20th anniversary (it premiered Christmas Day of 1999), the doc reunites all your fave Galaxy Quest stars like Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, and many more for fond reminiscing and heretofore hidden dirt. While the finished product plays with whip-smart precision and tightness, Galaxy Quest‘s production was anything but smooth sailing, with set accidents, crew turnover, and an absolutely baffled studio. Always wondered why Weaver is poorly dubbed over in one key scene? This doc shows you the original footage— and it is not family-friendly.

Beyond the folks responsible for the film itself, Never Surrender boasts interviews with an impressive who’s who of fan culture luminaries, including Greg Berlanti (the Arrowverse), Damon Lindelof (Lost), and Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation). In many ways, the documentary argues, Galaxy Quest predicted the importance and influence of fan interaction on our modern pop culture landscape. These notable creators, plugged into the world of sci-fi storytelling fandom, get into what Galaxy Quest meant to them when they first saw it, and how it continues to affect their work today.

The limited screening is sponsored by Fathom Events, known for their direct-to-fan specialty screenings of material that would otherwise never make it to the big screen. “Fandom is powered by fans who deeply care about the movies, shows and games they love,” says Fandom SVP of Programming Michael Chiang. “Galaxy Quest was the first film that put fans at the center of the action and really foretold the era we’re in now, where fans are the most powerful force in entertainment.”

Dang, doesn’t that make you feel good to be a fan? The power is in your hands! But if you’ve seen Galaxy Quest, you already know that! And if you haven’t, Never Surrender is still “an amazing homage and an irresistible, wonderfully heartfelt documentary that will delight longtime ‘Galaxy Quest’ fans as well as those new to the phenomenon,” says Brian Deulley, Fathom Events Sr. Director of Programming.

Wanna strap on your uniform and revisit the world of Galaxy Quest? Check out the official trailer and synopsis below, and here’s a list of all the theatres showing Never Surrender. And for other “beloved pop culture documentary” coverage, check out our review of MEMORY: The Origins of Alien.